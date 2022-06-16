ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee baseball falls to Jefferson 6-5 in WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal

By Zac Bellman, Wausau Daily Herald
 3 days ago

APPLETON - Mosinee baseball's magical 2022 season came up just short of the program's first WIAA state championship game appearance Thursday when it fell 6-5 to Jefferson in a Division 2 semifinal.

After Mosinee scored five runs in the first two innings, Jefferson chipped away in the middle innings before ultimately taking a sixth-inning lead it held onto for the final six outs.

Trevor Garski got things started with a bang for Mosinee when he blasted a grand slam on a breaking ball from Jefferson's Tyler Fredrick to give his team the early 4-0 lead. Garski said he was focused on calming himself and looking for a breaking ball when he came to the plate for the bases-loaded chance.

"I knew he was throwing a lot of curveballs, and so I’m thinking to myself he might throw me one," Garski said. "I just waited on it, waited for my pitch and it was there, so I just had a nice compact swing. But the wind helped it a lot."

Garski's first lifetime home run gave Mosinee hope that a state title game berth was on the horizon. Mosinee starting pitcher Keagen Jirschele said the early run support gave him confidence as he promptly struck out the side in the top of the second.

"It was awesome. Scoring any runs early in the game is huge for us. It helps us with our momentum, it keeps us going," Jirschele said.

The winds blowing out to straightaway center field gave another gift to Mosinee in the second, contributing to an error by the center fielder that allowed Jirschele to score their fifth unanswered run in the bottom of the second.

While Mosinee kept generating hard contact in the middle innings, batted balls were finding gloves more often as Jefferson chipped away. An RBI single by Luis Serrano in the third got the Eagles on the board, and Aiden Behm doubled in a run in the fourth before later scoring on an error to pull his team within a 5-3 deficit. Serrano did more damage in the top of the fifth when the lineup turned over, launching a home run to right center that tied the game at 5.

"The ball was carrying a little bit, so I had to try to be more on spots," Jirschele said. "The one home run I gave up, I just missed my spot."

After a three-up, three-down bottom of the fifth for Mosinee, Jefferson took the lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI fielder's choice that brought a leadoff single around for the go-ahead run. Mosinee went quietly again in the sixth, but had the top of their order due up for their chance at bat in the seventh.

"We were ready to go," Mosinee head coach Adam Olson said. "We’ve been here before, we’ve done this before, we’ve come back in games. They were all confident that we’d do it again."

Jirschele led off the bottom half of the frame with a base hit on a shallow fly to center, and Taylor Lemanski gave himself up on a bunt to advance Jirschele into scoring position. A strikeout by Davin Stoffel set the stage for Tanner Unertl with two outs and the tying run on third after Jirschele advanced on a passed ball. Unertl laced a shallow liner to center field, but a layout diving snag by Evan Neitzel saved the day for Jefferson while ending Mosinee's season in heartbreaking fashion.

"I was holding my breath, it was a well-hit ball, that was a heck of a play by that center fielder," Olson said. "Hats off to him for making that play. If he misses that, we’ve got a guy on third and a tie ballgame. It was one of those plays in baseball."

Jirschele froze at third to watch whether the ball would fall, and when Neitzel came up with it, the sophomore's focus shifted to the reality of having played his final game with the 2022 senior class.

"I was hoping it was going to fall," Jirschele said. "I love these guys, they're so much fun to play with.

For the senior Garski, the ending was just shy of the note he and the class of 2022 wanted to leave Mosinee on.

"There’s a lot of emotions, because we’re a really tight-knit group," Garski said. "I wouldn’t have wanted to go to state with anybody else. Everybody’s going to miss this team, and I’m just really happy we made it this far."

"We had dreams of a state championship," Olson said. "It hurts, but I'm proud of these guys, proud of this senior group of guys that stuck it out and had a heck of a season. Proud of every one of these guys."

While Olson acknowledged the disappointment of coming up short among players and coaches, he was optimistic of the direction of the program going forward.

"We have a bright future, we have a lot of underclassmen coming back next year, and these guys have been led by a great group of seniors and were taught the right way by those guys," Olson said. "We’ll just keep it rolling and keep on growing."

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin sports reporter Zac Bellman at zbellman@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ZacBellman_WNY .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Mosinee baseball falls to Jefferson 6-5 in WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal

