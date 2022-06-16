ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pata moves from Amanda-Clearcreek to 'dream job' as Hilliard Bradley athletics director

By Scott Hennen, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Kaz Pata will be stepping into a “dream job” when he takes over Aug. 1 as athletics director at Hilliard Bradley.

Pata will lead the Jaguars after one year as athletics director at Amanda-Clearceek. He will succeed Nick Van Dyne, who spent two years at Bradley and is relocating to South Dakota.

“Why did I want to come here? It’s Hilliard Bradley,” said Pata, who was approved by the school board June 13. “It’s a dream job.

“You have a list of places where you want to be. Places like Hilliard, Olentangy, Westerville, Pickerington and others. I didn’t plan to leave Amanda, but it was Hilliard Bradley.”

A 2009 graduate of St. Clairsville, Pata earned his undergraduate degree in exercise physiology from Ohio University. He also received his master’s in sports management and a graduate certificate in athletic administration from Southern New Hampshire.

“Kaz is young and energetic, and this is a dream job,” said Bradley football coach Mike LoParo, who was on the selection committee. “This isn’t just a stepping-stone for him.

“There is a charisma about the guy, and you could see he is comfortable with what he wants to do. He will attack it, which is awesome.”

After attending OU, Pata returned to St. Clairsville as a substitute teacher and an assistant coach in boys basketball and football. In high school, he competed in football, basketball and track and field.

He was an intervention specialist at Bellaire in 2016-17 before moving to central Ohio and teaching in 2017-18 at Noble Academy, a charter school on Bethel Road. Pata was at Chillicothe from 2018-20, serving as an assistant athletics director, assistant football and boys basketball coach and an elementary physical education teacher. He spent the next year as a middle school gym teacher at Reynoldsburg before spending the last school year as Amanda-Clearcreek’s AD.

Pata also has been a football, basketball and softball official.

“I have been a part of sports from every facet – as a player, coach, administrator and an official,” he said. “As an AD, you rely on a lot of people from coaches to athletes to parents to your athletic workers. There are so many moving parts.

“It took me almost an entire year to get things down at Amanda, and I’m coming to a school with twice as many sports and three times as many kids. One of the biggest challenges coming in is to reach out and get to know the individuals and start to build relations. I want to do what I can to enhance the programs. I embrace (the challenge), and I look forward to it.”

Pata lives in Reynoldsburg with his wife, Kayla, and 16-month-old daughter, Scarlett. The couple are expecting a second daughter in December.

Van Dyne is moving to Rapid City, South Dakota, with his wife Leslie, who is a neurosurgeon. The couple were married June 11.

“I made a lot of lifelong friendships at Bradley, and I plan to follow the Jags from afar,” said Van Dyne, a 2009 Davidson graduate. “I will appreciate Eric Welch a little more now, listening to him broadcast football, basketball and other sports (on Diamond Sports Media). It’s going to be exciting keeping up with their success.”

Though only leading Bradley athletics for two school years, it was a trying two years with the COVID-19 pandemic. Van Dyne said it was a challenge that will benefit him in future endeavors.

“I was hired in March or April 2020 when we were full swing into the pandemic and it sometimes felt like it was dog years when a single year was like seven,” he said. “Despite that, it’s been a couple of the best years of my life.

“Going through the challenging experience of COVID with coaches, kids, administrators and parents, you get to know people a lot better and you become closer. That made it a more meaningful experience. It made it better because I was working with great people during that.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen

