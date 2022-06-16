ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2026 FIFA World Cup host sites announcement live updates: Nashville not selected; full list of hosts

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is four years away, but soccer's international governing body will announce on Thursday which U.S., Canada and Mexico cities will host games in the tournament.

Nashville is among a list of U.S. cities that are finalists to be selected. Of the 16 cities, FIFA is expected to pick at least 10. There are three Canadian and three Mexican cities that also are finalists.

FIFA is expected to choose 16 total cities as host sites.

The announcement begins after 4 p.m. CT on FOX Sports 1.

WHAT TO KNOW: Nashville's bid to host the 2026 World Cup at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE'S CHANCES: Here's what new Tennessee Titans stadium means for Nashville's World Cup bid

2026 World Cup host sites announcement live updates

Announced as host cities

USA

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Dallas
  • Houston
  • Kansas City
  • Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)
  • Miami
  • New York/New Jersey
  • Philadelphia
  • San Francisco/Bay Area
  • Seattle

Canada

  • Toronto
  • Vancouver

Mexico

  • Mexico City
  • Monterrey
  • Guadalajara

