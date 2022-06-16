Colorful Novelette Booksellers in East Nashville aims to feel 'fun and inclusive'

Thursday marked the highly anticipated grand opening of Novelette Booksellers in East Nashville.

The new retail location is at 1101 Chapel Ave. in Eastwood Village. Novelette Booksellers is the first business to locate in the renovated Hobson Chapel building within the development.

Owners Deezy Violet and Jordan Tromblee are familiar faces in the East Nashville scene. Violet is a part of the local band Sad Baxter, and Tromblee is the partner of chef Bryan Lee Weaver of Butcher & Bee and Redheaded Stranger.

Novelette Booksellers is a queer-owned business that aims for a positive, welcoming environment fit for bookworms of all ages.

The store is decorated with vibrant colors – there are bubblegum pink bookshelves, lime green display tables and a bright, yellow-painted wall with mushroom imagery. Checkered rugs are laid out on the floor.

“We hope our shop feels fun and inclusive to everyone," Violet said. "We care a lot about having a no judgment zone for people’s reading tastes and encouraging people to read for fun, not just because they feel like they have to.”

Graphic novels, fiction, non-fiction, horror, romance, sci-fi and fantasy, thriller, young adult and other bestsellers are in stock.

The store hopes to host book clubs and other events.

The shop will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

