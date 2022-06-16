ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Colorful Novelette Booksellers in East Nashville aims to feel 'fun and inclusive'

By Sherah Ndjongo, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Thursday marked the highly anticipated grand opening of Novelette Booksellers in East Nashville.

The new retail location is at 1101 Chapel Ave. in Eastwood Village. Novelette Booksellers is the first business to locate in the renovated Hobson Chapel building within the development.

Owners Deezy Violet and Jordan Tromblee are familiar faces in the East Nashville scene. Violet is a part of the local band Sad Baxter, and Tromblee is the partner of chef Bryan Lee Weaver of Butcher & Bee and Redheaded Stranger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sx8WL_0gD8L2KT00

Novelette Booksellers is a queer-owned business that aims for a positive, welcoming environment fit for bookworms of all ages.

In other news: A look inside The Wash, East Nashville's mini food hall giving new restaurants a leg up

Previously: Yusef Harris, owner of Alkebu-Lan Images, Black-owned bookstore in North Nashville, dies

The store is decorated with vibrant colors – there are bubblegum pink bookshelves, lime green display tables and a bright, yellow-painted wall with mushroom imagery. Checkered rugs are laid out on the floor.

“We hope our shop feels fun and inclusive to everyone," Violet said. "We care a lot about having a no judgment zone for people’s reading tastes and encouraging people to read for fun, not just because they feel like they have to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bADmZ_0gD8L2KT00

Graphic novels, fiction, non-fiction, horror, romance, sci-fi and fantasy, thriller, young adult and other bestsellers are in stock.

The store hopes to host book clubs and other events.

The shop will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Colorful Novelette Booksellers in East Nashville aims to feel 'fun and inclusive'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Book Clubs#Novelette Booksellers#Alkebu Lan Images#Sci Fi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy