Celtics Could Be Without Star Player For Game 6

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Boston Celtics listed their starting center Robert Williams III as questionable for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

For the game, they could be without their starting center Robert Williams III, who is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

He is the team's leading shot blocker, so he is a huge part of their NBA-best defense.

So far, he has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but has yet to actually miss a contest.

The Celtics need to win, because they trail the Warriors 3-2 in the series.

Comments / 18

my mind
3d ago

Hope he won't be available for game six. He's a beast defensively. Warriors competitiveness would probably want him in the game. I'm just a fan and want the Dubs to win... I don't care if Celtics aren't at full strength. A win is a win

Reply(8)
3
Jeffrey Felder
3d ago

he's been listed as questionable for half the season, he'll play.... they are all in.... no matter what..... Celtics will likely win... or lose.. but hopefully win.... 🏆

Reply
2
 

