Accused Fairfield Walmart shooter held without bond as part of court-ordered evaluation

A Hamilton man accused of killing one person and injuring another last month at a Walmart in Fairfield Township is being temporarily held without bond as he undergoes a psychological evaluation, according to court records.

Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to documents filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

He entered a plea of not guilty as well as a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on June 3, court records show.

Common Pleas Judge Daniel Haughey has ordered Brown to undergo a court-ordered evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial as well as the legitimacy of his insanity plea, according to court documents.

Under state law , a person is found not guilty by reason of insanity if they prove "that at the time of the commission of the offense, the person did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of the person's acts."

On Tuesday, Haughey ordered Brown be held without bond, court records show. His bond was previously set at $900,000 earlier this month.

Clyde Bennett, Brown's attorney, said Brown must be confined regardless while he's being evaluated. The bond will go back into effect if he's found competent to stand trial, Bennett said.

Brown is accused of fatally shooting Adam Lee Black, 35, during a robbery attempt at a Walmart in Fairfield Township on May 26. The Fairfield Township police incident report says Black was shopping at the store around 8 p.m. when Brown fired gunshots.

Black attempted to stop Brown from stealing items from the store, police say. An employee at the Walmart was also shot in the incident, but survived.

A hearing regarding Brown's insanity plea is scheduled for July 26, according to court records. He's currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

