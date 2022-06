SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) responded to a call late Friday afternoon at the vacant Splash Down property off Mission Ave. SVFD says a call came in from someone driving by the property along I-90 after they saw smoke. Crews arrived just after 4:20 p.m., where a fire was confirmed in a structure near the bottom of the property. The building was one used to store pool chemicals, raising concerns of possible flammable hazards, as well as the guest showers.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO