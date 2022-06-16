ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks High's Gavin McCormick is The Star's Boys Golfer of the Year for 2022

By Joe Curley, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdMZX_0gD8Kecv00

An attitude adjustment enabled Gavin McCormick to shine as one of the top golfers in the state of California.

Once the Thousand Oaks High junior embraced one of golf’s eternal truths — that not every shot is going find its intended target — he became the most consistent golfer in Ventura County.

“You’re going to have bad shots no matter what,” McCormick said. “It happens. It’s golf.

“When you get all mad at those shots, that’s when you go down the drain. As long as you have a good attitude, you’re going to play pretty solid.”

The Cal State San Marcos commit responded well enough to the game’s adversity to win the Marmonte League championship and finish in the top 5 and top 10 at the regional qualifier and state championships, respectively.

“We talk a lot about mental game, managing the course,” Thousand Oaks coach Jordan Daigneault said. “I think he really started to take that into his rounds, knowing he shouldn’t try to birdie every hole.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aG2gt_0gD8Kecv00

The Star’s All-County Boys Golfer of the Year for the 2022 season fired a 3-under 67 to tie for fourth place at the CIF-Southern Section Northern Regional Individuals championship on May 9, shot a 3-under 69 to finish tied for third at the Southern California regional championship May 26 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena, and shot an even-par 71 to finish tied for ninth at the CIF State championships June 1 at San Gabriel Country Club.

More: Oak Park's Drew Koval is The Star's Boys Tennis Player of the Year

More: Royal's Evan Costley is The Star's Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

More: The Star's All-County Boys Tennis First Team for the 2022 season

More: The Star's All-County Boys Volleyball First Team for the 2022 season

“When it all came together,” Daigneault said, “he wasn’t afraid of anything.

“He’s so calm. He’ll make a bogey and say, ‘I’m just going to get it back on the next hole,’ and then go and make three birdies in a row.”

McCormick’s momentum towards his postseason run began just after spring break, when he shot a 63 during a Marmonte League match against Newbury Park at Los Robles Greens.

“From there,” Daigneault said, “he kept going low.”

The mental mindset wasn’t his only secret. He made a winning adjustment on the green, which enabled him to roll putts consistently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmGhy_0gD8Kecv00

“He got really consistent with the putter,” Daigneault said. “He had a habit of trying to take the break out of putts and ram it into the hole. He started letting the ball die into the hole, and that really helped.”

The 63 at Los Robles only included 24 putts.

“At the beginning of this season, I was a little rusty from tournament play,” McCormick said. “Halfway through the season, after spring break, I turned it on and started to find my mental game.”

McCormick’s family lived on a golf course in Palmdale when he was born. He was just a toddler when his father first took him to the driving range.

His first real experience with golf came as a 5-year-old when, after moving to Ventura County, he played the par-3 course at Sinaloa in Simi Valley.

His first tournaments followed soon thereafter.

“I really liked the adrenaline of it and the competition,” McCormick said. “I kept asking my parents and they kept signing me up for more tournaments.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvYYH_0gD8Kecv00

Despite trying baseball, football and soccer growing up, he always returned to the course. He’s spent a chunk of his childhood playing on the Toyota junior tour and other amateur events.

“It never gets old to me,” McCormick said. “I’m out at the golf course every day, practicing no matter what. You’ll always see me out there.”

He spends most of his afternoons practicing at Los Robles Greens or Tierra Rejada Golf Course.

“I just ask around and see who wants to play,” said McCormick after a round this week. “If no one wants to go, I just go by myself.”

THE STAR'S ALL-COUNTY BOYS GOLF SECOND TEAM

  • Eli Bernardo, Simi Valley
  • Logan Erickson, Ventura
  • Kemper Wilson, Moorpark
  • Curtis Anaya, Simi Valley
  • Evan Jiang, Thousand Oaks
  • Kyle Sweeting, Royal
  • Elijah Delsi, Camarillo
  • Nick Waldock, Oaks Christian

Joe Curley is a staff reporter for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com . Follow him @vcsjoecurley on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Thousand Oaks High's Gavin McCormick is The Star's Boys Golfer of the Year for 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Mesa Modern With a View

All it took, they say, was one of those breathtaking doses of natural splendor Santa Barbara is famous for. From the balcony of their blufftop home, Glennis and Jim Malcolm recently flashed back to that fateful autumn day in 2010. They had been house hunting nearby. For fun, their real estate agent urged them to take a look at an oceanfront fixer-upper outside their budget.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Malibu Times

Mountain lion P-54 struck and killed on Las Virgenes Road, just outside Malibu

Mountain lion P-54 was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday as it crossed Las Virgenes Road between the intersections with Piuma Road and Mulholland Highway. The National Park Service (NPS) was notified by the Agoura Animal Shelter about 9:30 a.m. that the collared adult female lion had been hit. “P-54 will be taken to […] The post Mountain lion P-54 struck and killed on Las Virgenes Road, just outside Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
LATACO

‘La Raza Likes to Dance:’ Remembering When Underground Disco Parties Exploded In L.A.’s Eastside In the 70s

On weekend nights in the late 1970s, Al Guerrero and his friends regularly drove around East L.A. looking for the clues that meant they were about to find a party. They’d cruise up and down Whittier Boulevard, 3rd Street, or Beverly Boulevard, straining their necks to find lines of parked cars, dolled-up teenagers, or the thump thump thump of electronic bass synced to strobe lights.
MONTEBELLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Sports
City
Oak Park, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Palmdale, CA
City
Simi Valley, CA
City
Newbury Park, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Shut Up! Swim!’: Sleepwalking Fisherman Survives Eight Hours Overboard off Ventura Coast

This story originally appeared on Peter Maguire’s blog Sour Milk. On the morning of Thursday June 2, 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard received a mysterious mayday call from the Fishing Vessel Crystal Bay. “I have an interesting situation here. We are missing a crewman. His bunk is empty. We went to wake him up, his bunk is empty, and we’ve been searching the boat for five minutes,” said Captain Pence McKammie. “We don’t know how long he has been gone. You go ahead and talk to me. I need some advice. It’s spooky.” —Peter Maguire.
VENTURA, CA
365traveler.com

21 REALLY AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN BEVERLY HILLS

Load up the truck and head to Beverly…Hills, that is! Reaching the elegant district in Los Angeles feels like fame and fortune rolled up into a neighborhood experience. Here you’ll find residential plots topped with fancy homes from every era, upscale eateries that attract an A-list clientele, and enough retail therapy to drain your trust fund.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KGET

Liberty’s Grant Buckey commits to USC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty High School star Grant Buckey is taking his talents to Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman has committed to play college football at the University of Southern California. The son of former NFL lineman Jeff Buckey and brother of current Stanford Cardinal Zach Buckey, the 17-year-old chose the […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Golfers#Cif
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita discontinues marathon

It’s the end of the run for the Santa Clarita Marathon. City of Santa Clarita officials released a prepared statement Friday morning announcing that the annual marathon is being discontinued after a quarter-century due to economic factors. “The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces that after 25 years –...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kclu.org

Owner of popular Central Coast radio stations dies in accident

The owner of three popular radio stations in the Tri-Counties has died in a paragliding accident. Shawn Knight died Wednesday night in a crash in Ventura County. Knight was one of the few independent radio station owners in the region, with most local commercial stations owned by large groups. His...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

$7M lotto ticket purchased in Los Angeles

There might be a new millionaire in our midst as a multi-million dollar lottery ticket was purchased in the Los Angeles area. The California Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket purchased for $2 at a store on La Brea Avenue hit five of six lotto numbers. The ticket is now worth more than $7 […]
Thrillist

A Stunning New Steakhouse and Celeb Hot Spot Opens on Melrose Place

It’s not easy to predict the popularity of high-end restaurants; the whims of the celebrity and disposable-income set in LA change like the weather in other parts of the world. But sometimes, you can just tell when a place is going to draw a huge crowd. Catch Steak LA, a lavish new temple of beef that’s an offshoot of the mega-popular Catch, has only been open for a short while, but it’s already clear that it’s a premier place to see and be seen.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic collision Friday evening in the Newhall community of the city of Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Judah Lane at around 7:27 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle accident [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Fiery Fatal Crash In Newbury Park

Traffic investigators in Thousand Oaks are looking into what lead to a fiery fatal crash in Newbury Park early Sunday morning. It was reported shortly before 3 AM on Wendy Drive at Peppermint Place. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office tells KVTA news that when first responders arrived at the scene,...
Santa Clarita Radio

Semi Truck Flips On Side On 5 Freeway North Of Santa Clarita, SigAlert Issued

A SigAlert was issued after a semi truck flipped onto its side on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, slowing traffic. At around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway near Highway 138 in Gorman, north of Santa Clarita, according to an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department Command and Control Center.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
internewscast.com

One Rat Backstrokes From George Gascón’s Sinking Ship

On Wednesday, Alex Bastian, the “Special Advisor” for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on LinkedIn that he would be moving on:. I have an announcement to make! After more than 12 years of public service in both the Los Angeles and San Francisco District Attorney offices – having advanced public safety both in the courtroom and through reform efforts – I’m excited to announce that I have accepted the position of becoming the President and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco! The Hotel Council represents the hospitality and broader tourism industry, an industry that has been significantly impacted and hard hit due to the pandemic. I’m so excited to join the Hotel Council at this pivotal moment in history. As someone who was born and raised in San Francisco, I know first hand that the City has so much to offer and is one of the most beautiful places worldwide. I know for a fact that it will become one of the top tourist destinations in the world once again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy