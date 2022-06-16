ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Driver dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co.

By Bethany Fowler
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died eight days after a crash in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on June 8 at 4:55 p.m. on SC 101 at Snow Road.

A 2010 Volkswagon SUV was traveling north on SC 101, according to troopers. A 2004 Volvo SUV was traveling east on Snow Road and attempted to make a left turn to enter the northbound lane of SC 101 when it was hit by the Volkswagon on the driver’s side, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the Volkswagon was injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Volvo was injured taken to the hospital and died Thursday.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Kenny Ray Black of Greer.

Crime & Safety
