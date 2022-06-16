ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Together again: Buttermore disciples reunite as Muskingum tangles with Licking in annual football clash

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago

DRESDEN — There are a variety of reasons why the Muskingum Valley-Licking County All-Star game is entering its fourth decade.

There are connections to the game, whether family or coach-player relationships. For some, this is the final time to don the football pads and helmet. Others understand the history and are elated to be a part of it.

No matter the reason, a chance to compete as one has the Muskingum Valley players ready to clash with Licking County for the 40th time at 7 p.m. Friday at Jack Anderson Stadium.

"It's great to play with my Tri-Valley teammates again because they helped me get here," Scotties quarterback Drew Burkhart noted. "It's also humbling to be chosen to play with the best in the area. I don't have to worry about beating them again, and we're all here for the same reason."

The opportunity to have a positive ending to his high school career is what drew John Glenn's Blade Barclay to the game. He was limited to four games in the fall due to a collarbone injury, but this game provides some redemption after missing most of his senior season.

He also gets to do something his dad, former Rosecrans and Muskingum star Brad Barclay didn't get to do. Brad Barclay chose not to play in the game to focus on summer baseball, so he urged Blade to take part so he wouldn't have the same regret.

"It's an honor to be a part of this. Having one more shot means a lot to me," Barclay said. "I've competed against most of these guys for years, even in biddy league. Now, we get to work together and take the field on the same side. That's a dream come true."

The opportunity is special to Sheridan's Jason Munyan, who follows in his brother, Jarrett's footsteps. Jarrett was the 2018 Muskingum MVP in a 28-13 victory.

"He was the MVP, and it would be great if I could do the same thing," Munyan noted. "For me, I'm not playing in college so this is my last football game. I get to play it with the best around, and I'm looking forward to taking the field one last time."

The all-star game also reconnects Tri-Valley coach Cam West and West Muskingum coach Nate Brownrigg. West, who will lead Muskingum Valley, played when Brownrigg was an assistant for long-time Scotties coach Justin Buttermore.

Defensive coordinator Pat Reilly, another Buttermore disciple, is in his fourth game between his senior year as a player at Johnstown and three times as a coach. He joins a short list of players and coaches who have participated on both sides.

Now, they will come together, trying to get Muskingum Valley back on the winning side after losing the past two meetings with Licking County.

"When they selected me to be the coach, I immediately asked Nate if he wanted to be my co-coach," West said. "It was a no brainer for us. We get to learn from each other, and working together is a win-win. It's great to be working with him and Pat (Reilly) again."

Brownrigg echoed similar sentiments, knowing being a mentor to West has helped him grow into a coach.

"I remember coaching Cam, and it was a yes for us as soon as he asked," Brownrigg said. "Most of us on the staff have a connection to this game, and it also means I get to reconnect with some of the kids I knew from Tri-Valley and Zanesville, along with my seniors. It's special to have this chance."

West also cherishes the opportunity to coach his seniors. He emphasized the importance of embracing the moment to all of his players before practice on Monday.

"I told all of these guys that's it's their last hurrah. For some, they will never wear pads again," West said. "For me, I love my senior class, and it's special that I get to coach some of them again. Football is the best team sport, and it means so much to so many. I want these guys to make the most of their last chance to play high school football."

Trey Whiteman, Zanesville's standout inside linebacker and fullback, watched from afar after his father, Todd, coached many players who participated in the game. Now he's got a chance to follow in that path.

So will Coshocton linebacker and tight end Alec Shook, whose dad played for Muskingum Valley after starring at Philo in the 1980s.

"It's the best players in the Muskingum Valley all coming together," Whiteman said. "You can't get that anywhere else."

Reporter Sam Blackburn contributed.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Together again: Buttermore disciples reunite as Muskingum tangles with Licking in annual football clash

