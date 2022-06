The Renville County Attorney Office announced this week a 6th predatory offender violation for Jacob Ryan Kramer. In a news release Renville County Court Judge Helgeson found Kramer guilty of violating his predatory offender registration requirements by failing to notify authorities he was in possession of a vehicle. Kramer will be sentenced on August 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Renville County Courthouse for this violation. Kramer faces up to 43 months in prison.

RENVILLE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO