The Duncanville shooter’s family has spoken out about the incident at the Fieldhouse, and Chris has some thoughts about what they are saying. They say he was bipolar and wasn’t intending to hurt anybody at the school, and that maybe even the cops have some blame. Are you serious?! Chris thinks maybe the widow should be looked at since it was her gun that got in the hands of the shooter.

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO