Virginia State

There's a new name on the Sixth District Republican primary ballot. Meet Merritt Hale.

By Katelyn Waltemyer, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago

With general elections only five months away, political candidates are being selected to represent their parties this fall. Jennifer Lewis has already been selected as the Democrat candidate, now it's time for Republicans to decide.

Sixth District House Representative Ben Cline (R) has competition for the June 22 Republican primary election Merritt Hale.

Meet Merritt Hale

Hale, of Virginia, graduated from University of Virginia in 2016. During college Hale was a Naval ROTC program participant. He graduated with a systems engineering degree and served in the U.S. Navy from 2016 to 2020. After serving, Hale became a defense contractor, according to Ballotpedia .

He listed three key points of his campaign, which include:

  • Changing status quo

"I believe politics should be about servant leadership and helping your constituents," Hale said in the Candidate Connection Survey.

  • Valuing all life

" I believe life begins at conception and that all lives should be treated with respect from conception to death. I am 100% pro-life, except when the mother’s life is genuinely at risk," Hale said in the survey.

  • Pursuing limited government

"Unchecked government leads to higher taxes, slower and more inefficient bureaucracies, more regulations on businesses, more regulations on guns, and less freedoms for people," Hale said in the survey.

Hale also shared on Ballotpedia that he is "pro-life, pro-business, pro-gun, pro-environment, and pro small government."

It appears that Hale and incumbent Ben Cline have almost identical values. Both are adamantly against abortion, want to preserve the 2nd Amendment, believe in limited government and so on. The biggest difference appears to be their main focuses.

On Hale's website he has 12 topics listed. Everything from abortion to draining "the swamp" appear. Cline's website has four issues listed: reforming Congress, growing economy, energy solutions, healthcare and  supporting veterans.

Since Virginia is an open primary state, meaning voters don't register by party, any registered voter can vote in any primary. This means Democrats can vote in this primary.

Not sure where to vote on June 21? You can check your polling location by visiting www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/polling-place-lookup/ .

Katelyn Waltemyer (she/her) is the government watchdog reporter for The News Leader.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: There's a new name on the Sixth District Republican primary ballot. Meet Merritt Hale.

