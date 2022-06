Two suspects from an early Tuesday morning high-speed pursuit have now been officially charged. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says William Onie Mendez, 36, of Buna, and Christopher Neil Thorp, 43, of Corpus Christi, fled from a deputy in a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck at about 4:30 a.m. on Highway 105 near Evadale. The department said the chase reached up to 100 miles-per-hour as it went through Hardin, Jefferson, and Orange Counties before coming back into Jasper County where it ended about an hour later.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO