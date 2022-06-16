ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Crisfield man convicted of murder in 2021 Salisbury fatal shooting

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago

On June 15, Levonte Javar Martin, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other charges in a fatal shooting in Salisbury.

Jan. 29, 2021, Levonte Martin traveled from his home in Crisfield to the Parkside Apartment complex located off of Glen Avenue in Salisbury. Once at the complex, he remained in the shadows for more than an hour while he awaited his victim’s arrival, according to prosecutors.

At about 10 p.m., Devonta Fagans arrived at the complex and parked his car in front of Building 506. When the victim exited his vehicle, Levonte Martin emerged from the shadows and ambushed Fagans, shooting him multiple times, according to prosecutors.

Following the shooting, Martin fled to a neighboring apartment complex, where he obtained transportation back to Crisfield. Fagans succumbed to his injuries during the early morning hours of Jan. 30 while at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

Martin was also convicted of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, firearm possession with felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, handgun on person and firearm use in a crime of violence.

“Gun violence plagues our community," said Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. "My Office will always work tirelessly with our law enforcement and community partners to reduce violent crime and remove those who commit such violence from our community. This conviction will ensure that this defendant is never again a threat to the citizens of Wicomico County.”

Sentencing was postponed pending a presentence investigation. Dykes has previously filed for a sentence of life without parole.

