Doctor says 'better than expected' on Vitale's second vocal cord surgery

SARASOTA — Borrowing one of his signature catch phrases, Dick Vitale is feeling "Awesome, Baby!"

Following his second surgery on his vocal cords in four months on Thursday, the Lakewood Ranch resident and ESPN college basketball analyst said his doctor, Dr. Steven Zeitels of Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital, told him the procedure went "better than expected."

Vitale had his first surgery in February to treat dysplasia, which are pre-cancerous growths on the vocal cords. Thursday's procedure was to ensure the lesions hadn't returned. He was discharged after the surgery and will return to Lakewood Ranch around noon Friday.

"I must be on voice rest for two weeks and then do a follow-up examination," Vitale texted, "but (Zeitels) is very optimistic that I will return to doing what I love, calling college hoops games on ESPN. That is the best medicine I can receive."

Following the surgery, Vitale will have to return to Massachusetts General only for the occasional checkup. In the past nine months, the 82-year-old has overcome melanoma and lymphoma.

"It's also great news that I can return to making calls for the V Foundation for kids battling cancer," Vitale texted. "Yes, as many of you know, I am obsessed with raising dollars for pediatric cancer research."

Vitale said for those with the financial means, they may make a gift donation on behalf of his surgery at v.org/pediatrics, or DickVitale.com.