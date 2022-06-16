Walsh University President Tim Collins signs on for another five years

NORTH CANTON – Walsh University students will continue to hear President Tim Collins’ exuberant “Swords Up” rallying cry for another five years.

Collins, known to greet students and campus visitors with the Cavaliers’ slogan, has agreed to a five-year contract extension to June 30, 2027.

While the Board of Directors approved the contract in May, the university announced it Wednesday in recognition of the university’s founders, the Brothers of Christian Instruction, who established themselves on June 16, 1819.

Details of the contract were not disclosed.

A.J. Hyland, chairperson of Walsh's Board of Directors, said Collins has made a noticeable impact on the campus community since he became the university’s seventh president in August 2019.

“His principled and steadfast leadership and commitment to Walsh’s mission are felt by the entire campus community," Hyland said. "We look forward to the ongoing implementation of key growth strategies and initiatives of the Walsh 4.0 strategic plan. The Board is eager to support Dr. Collins in making Walsh a leading Catholic university and a place that focuses on education for life. We are confident that his vision, talent and drive will move us forward.”

Collins, who oversees 2,450 students, roughly 300 full-time employees and an operating budget of $74.3 million, said the five-year extension brings stability to Walsh after two years of disruption caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and after the Brothers of Christian Instruction’s decision in 2020 to depart Walsh due to a lack of human resources, support and aging population. The contract also signals a commitment to the future of Walsh and the legacy of the Brothers, he said.

“It reaffirms the direction that we are heading and the direction the board wishes the university to go,” he said.

Tim Collins looks back at his first three years as president

Despite the pandemic, Collins has made progress most of the seven initiatives he outlined during his installation in November 2020.

The initiatives seek to make the university more accessible to students here and globally, elevate Walsh’s profile nationally and internationally and help on-campus students make better connections with their peers and with their life’s purpose.

Collins his favorite initiative so far has been the Cavs Cor Cordium, which is Latin for “heart of heart,” that launched last year. Each Cor is comprised of roughly 100 students from freshmen to seniors who are led by faculty and staff to become each other’s personal learning network. They are expected to support each other academically, personally, professionally and spiritually. Subgroups of roughly 25 students work together to explore various themes found in faith and Scripture.

Collins said he got the idea for the initiative while he was relying on his own personal learning network to navigate the challenges of becoming a university president. He said many universities have learning cohorts, such as honors college students, but it is believed that Walsh is the first nationally to do such an initiative campuswide.

“That is a truly transformational initiative in the sense of what it will do to help people while they are here,” Collins said. “… It’s creating lifelong friendships in terms of mentoring, coaching and helping each other.”

What’s next for Walsh University?

Collins looks to further develop his seven initiatives over the next five years.

For example, as part of the Walsh Global initiative, Walsh’s core curriculum is expected to be available online and throughout the world by spring 2023. The university also has developed new partnerships in Asia to attract students to its online programs.

“Most people think about international students coming to us,” he said. “We’re thinking about how we go to them.”

Collins said Walsh will further promote itself as an institution that can serve students even after they receive their bachelor’s degree. Walsh’s new tagline is “Education for Life.”

“Rather than thinking about a university as a four- to six-year relationship, we’re trying to get them to view it as a 40- to 60-year experience,” he said. “... We’re here for your whole life.”

