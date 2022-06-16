Del Mar College regents raise tuition for continuing education courses

The Del Mar College board of regents approved increasing tuition for continuing education courses this week.

The last time the college increased continuing education tuition was in 2017, when the board approved a 20% increase. On Tuesday, staff recommended an increase of about 10% for each course. Additional fees will not be increased.

Del Mar College President Mark Escamilla said that the tuition increase is a "catch-up" measure, and that Del Mar College programs are "modestly priced."

"The tuition for continuing education courses ranges from as low as $5 to $4,000 — for transportation services — and most are offered in a manner that is very reasonable for students that are priced to basically cover the direct cost of the course," Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lenora Keas said.

According to university staff, costs of supplies, equipment, instructional support and wages, and fuel have increased in recent years.

Keas presented cost comparisons between Del Mar College and other Texas schools.

The transportation services program, which gives students the opportunity to earn a commercial driver's license, is one of the more expensive continuing education programs offered by the college.

In 2016, tuition for the program was $3,500. The 200-hour program increased to $4,000 in 2017 and will now increase to $4,500.

Similar programs across the state range from $3,950 for a four- or five-week program to $7,500 at SAGE San Antonio for a 150- to 160-hour program, according to meeting documents.

For certified nursing and other health care programs, costs also varied widely. Del Mar College's 144-hour program currently costs $700.

Dallas College's program costs $600, while Amarillo College's cost $1,045 and Lone Star College's cost $1,434, according to meeting documents.

Comparing the programs is difficult, Keas said, as the programs vary in length.

In response to a question from District 3 regent Bill Kelly, Escamilla said in the future, if costs fall, tuition prices would be changed to reflect that.

"I am sensitive to the cost of the college for providing these programs," Kelly said. "I'm sensitive to the issue of market share. But I'm also sensitive to the possibility of pricing out quality students who could not do a program because we've added $300 to the cost or whatever it is. That certainly needs to be part of our policy discussions."

Olivia Garrett reports on education and community news in South Texas. Contact her at olivia.garrett@caller.com. You can support local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Del Mar College regents raise tuition for continuing education courses