Daily Memphian baseball awards: Northpoint standout Smith leads the way

By John Varlas
 3 days ago

Here are The Daily Memphian postseason baseball awards for the 2022 season, including player of the year, pitcher of the year, coach of the year and all-metro teams for Divisions 1 and 2. Honorees were selected based on regular-season and postseason performance.

Player of the year

Northpoint pitcher James Smith winds up his pitch during a May 19, 2022 game against Clarksville Academy. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)

James Smith, Northpoint, senior: Before heading to Ole Miss to continue his career, Smith produced a remarkable final season for the Trojans. The shortstop batted an area-best .557 with five homers, 47 RBI and 55 runs, and he won seven games and posted a 3.01 ERA when it was his turn on the mound. Smith’s efforts helped Northpoint to a 30-11 record and a runner-up spot in the Division 2-A state tournament for the second year in a row.

Player of the year finalists

Evan Bloomer, FACS, sophomore; Hudson Brown , Northpoint, junior; Dean McCalla , Houston, junior; Luke Romine , Hernando, freshman; Grant Ross , Collierville, senior; Brock Tapper , DeSoto Central, senior.

Coach of the year

Lane McCarter, Houston: The best thing about freshmen and sophomores is that they grow up to be juniors and seniors. McCarter, however, did tremendous work with a roster that relied heavily on youngsters in several key positions. Houston was ranked first in the state in Class AAAA during the regular season and finished the year with an area-best record of 38-9. At Spring Fling, the Mustangs advanced to the state championship game for the first time since 2014, where it fell to Farragut, 4-1.

Division 1 all-metro

Cayden Baker , Lewisburg, sophomore; Ryan Bland , Houston, junior; Gavin Brassfield , DeSoto Central, junior; Colton Bryant , Brighton, senior; Joey Caruso , Collierville, junior; Thomas Crabtree , Collierville, junior; Andrew Davis , Brighton, junior; William Davis , Covington, junior; Chandler Day , Houston, freshman; Jason Dun , Horn Lake, sophomore; Logan Esfeld , Center Hill, senior; Sumner Ford , White Station, sophomore; Britt Fowler , Arlington, sophomore; Owen Geiger , Munford, junior; Josh Gibbs , Bartlett, senior.

Gunner Gilmore , Lewisburg, sophomore; Christopher Godwin , Covington, senior; Cade Greer , Lewisburg, senior; Gage Haley , Lewisburg, junior; Jack Hibbard , Arlington, sophomore; Jacob Hill , Lewisburg, senior; Jackson Irwin , Bartlett, senior; Brady Jones , Houston, senior; Topher Jones , Hernando, sophomore; Josh Laszacs , Millington, senior; Cade Leatherwood , Collierville, senior; Mason Little , Bartlett, senior; Bradley Loftin , DeSoto Central, senior; Noah Lowry , Munford, freshman.

Mark Mabry , Bartlett, senior; J.T. Maharrey , Arlington, junior; Brodie Martin , Hernando, sophomore; Robinson Martin , Houston, sophomore; Dean McCalla , Houston, junior; Carter McKay , Arlington, sophomore; Garrett McKinney , Munford, senior; Donovan Mitchell , Houston, sophomore; Ryan Mitchell , Houston, freshman; Thomas Mitchell , Hernando, sophomore; Jordan Morgan , Freedom Prep, senior; Brock Musgrove , Millington, senior; Ryan Musselwhite , DeSoto Central, senior; Ryan Neilson , Collierville, senior; Tyler Pearson , DeSoto Central, senior.

Parker Peeler , Arlington, sophomore; Nathan Pulliam , Whitehaven, senior; Terrance Raymond , Melrose, freshman; Luke Romine , Hernando, freshman; Grant Ross , Collierville, senior; Grayson Saunier , Collierville, senior; Scott Sharp , Lewisburg, senior; Galvin Sims Jr. , Whitehaven, senior; Kristian Sprawling , DeSoto Central, senior; Brock Tapper , DeSoto Central, senior; Cameran Tindall , Covington, senior; Christopher Vinson , Middle College, sophomore; Holden Warmath , Covington, junior; Connor Weaks , Houston, senior; Jerry Willis , Whitehaven, junior.

Division 2 all-metro

Gavin Allen , St. George’s, sophomore; Parker Allen , ECS, junior; Grey Arnett , Harding, senior; Zach Baker , ECS, senior; Evan Bloomer , FACS, sophomore; Aidan Bolling , St. Benedict, senior; Hudson Brown , Northpoint, junior; Drake Cook , ECS, senior; Kenny Cox , ECS, junior; Matthew Dallas , Briarcrest, junior; Jay Ferguson , Northpoint, senior; Riley Goodman , CBHS, sophomore; William Gossett , CBHS, senior; Kayden Hartunian , FACS, sophomore.

Rob Hayes , Northpoint, junior; Charlie Horne , St. George’s, senior; Tyler Kamler , FACS, senior; Noel Leblanc , Lausanne, freshman; Trenton Lyons , CBHS, junior; Kyle Mabie , ECS, freshman; Mason McHughes , St. Benedict, senior; Conner McKnatt , Northpoint, junior; Parker Nannie , St. George’s, senior; Jack Newman , Briarcrest, senior; Eli Ramsey , Tipton-Rosemark, junior; Josh Russell , Briarcrest, senior; Anthony Scarpino , CBHS, junior; Remi Schaber , Lausanne, senior.

Hudson Shoaf , MUS, sophomore; Mason Shropshire , ECS, senior; James Smith , Northpoint, senior; Sam Thomas , FACS, junior; Jackson Thomason , Northpoint, junior; Hudson Tollison , CBHS, senior; Alex Twigg , St. Benedict, junior; Aidan Weaver , Lausanne, senior; John Webb , CBHS, senior; Wilson Whittemore , St. George’s, senior; Colin Wilbon , Lausanne, freshman; Ben Wilson , Tipton-Rosemark, senior; J.B. Williams , Northpoint, junior; Thomas Williams , Fayette Academy, senior.

