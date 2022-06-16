ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

JetBlue launches summer service from Boston to Asheville, to operate Thursday through Monday

By Ryley Ober, Asheville Citizen Times
ASHEVILLE - JetBlue launched its new summer seasonal service from Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) to Asheville Regional Airport (AVL). The first flight arrived in the afternoon June 16.

The seasonal service on Embraer E190 aircraft will operate Thursday through Monday, with additional daily service in August. JetBlue is offering special $89 one-way fares for flights between Boston and Asheville. The special fare is available June 16-17 and must be booked on www.jetblue.com .

“The nearly daily service gives travelers excellent connectivity to and from Boston - a huge addition to convenient air service to meet the demand in our market,” said Tina Kinsey, spokesperson for Asheville Airport. “And - a new airline is joining our community, which is also huge news. This doesn’t happen every day.”

The Boston service is the first and only direct JetBlue flight available to Asheville travelers.

Read this: How will Asheville's new tiny apartments impact nearby Southside neighborhood?

More: 2 NC officials backing Asheville HCA lawsuit call new Brevard case 'serious,' 'courageous'

There are now three airline options for those seeking flights to and from Boston. Allegiant offers nonstop service two times a week, while American offers Saturday nonstop service. Once JetBlue’s special $89 fare ends, fares vary from $94 to $255, depending on the date. Allegiant’s service to Boston currently trends cheaper, with prices from $43-$155. American’s fares for Boston service are in the $200 range.

“Boston has been one of the top unserved markets for AVL for years, and then new nonstop service began in 2020,” Kinsey said. “Boston is a top 10 market for AVL, coming in at No. 7 - so very popular among travelers.”

JetBlue is expanding its reach and recently placed a $3.6 billion offer to buy Spirit Airlines, which Spirit rejected twice.

“As a thriving leisure destination, Asheville is an important addition to our network and continues to promote our growth strategy in the Southeast,” Dave Jehn, vice president of network planning and partnerships at JetBlue, said in a June 16 press release. “We are excited to offer our Northeast customers a new summer getaway destination and introduce our low fares and outstanding service to the Asheville market.”

Ryley Ober is a news intern with the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. News tips? Email her at ROber@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: JetBlue launches summer service from Boston to Asheville, to operate Thursday through Monday

