SpaceX to launch another rocket from Vandenberg this weekend. Here’s how to watch

Another rocket is expected to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base this weekend, this time carrying a German satellite into orbit.

SpaceX is targeting a launch of its Falcon 9 rocket for Saturday at 7:19 a.m. from the base’s Space Launch Complex 4E, the aerospace company tweeted Thursday .

The rocket will carry one of three satellites for the German government, known as the SARah-1 mission.

This will be SpaceX’s fifth launch from the Central Coast military base this year.

How to watch Vandenberg rocket launch

The SpaceX launch will likely be viewable from around the Central Coast, depending on the weather conditions and whether Vandenberg’s infamous fog makes an appearance.

There are several viewing areas around the Lompoc area for those interested in watching the spectacle live.

Cars often line up along Ocean Avenue, also known as Highway 246, with hundreds of spectators sitting on top of their vehicles or on the side of the road waiting for the rocket to come shooting up over the hills.

Other popular viewing sites include spots along Firefighter, Harris Grade and Santa Lucia roads.

The company will also likely livestream the launch on its website, as it has for previous launches.