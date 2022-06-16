ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluepeak rebrands from Vast Broadband, expanding internet in Sioux Falls

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Vast Broadband recently changed its name to Bluepeak. The internet service provider in South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota made the change as part of a rebranding process involving a service expansion.

Bluepeak is the fourth name the company has had in the past 10 years. It was known as Knology before the company’s acquisition by WOW! (WideOpenWest, Inc.) in 2012 and again in 2014 when it was acquired by Vast.

Changing the name to Bluepeak does not reflect an acquisition this time around, but rather the company’s desire to rebrand as they expand in Sioux Falls as well in other states like Wyoming, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

“With our expansion efforts, we felt it was time we had a name that says we’re evolving as a company. Bluepeak is what came from that,” said Lucas Peterson, government affairs associate with Bluepeak.

Current customers won’t see any immediate changes to their service.

“The name change doesn’t mean we’re going anywhere,” Peterson said. "Everything is still local, and our customers should expect the same service they know."

The expansion will include building fiber-optic cables around the city, which help with service reliability and internet speed, Peterson said.

Ongoing construction won't affect current customers but instead provides the network grounds for future customers.

Bluepeak currently serves about 8,000 people in Sioux Fall with most of the coverage being in the southwest part of town. Construction on utility easements in southern and eastern Sioux Falls is an ongoing process that will continue to expand north through summer 2023.

Residents will be notified one month before construction on or near their property is supposed to start, and it lasts about one to two months to complete.

Customers and residents can follow along with construction updates or ask questions on Bluepeak's website .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Bluepeak rebrands from Vast Broadband, expanding internet in Sioux Falls

