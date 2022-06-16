ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Red Wings sign European veteran goalie, still need someone for NHL job

By Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbeXG_0gD8HYO400

The Detroit Red Wings announced they've signed goaltender Jussi Olkinuora, who backstopped Finland to the gold medal at the 2022 World Championship and was part of the team that captured gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Olkinuora was signed to a one-year deal worth $750,000. He's 31, never drafted, has never played in the NHL and projects to play with the Grand Rapids Griffins, likely forming a tandem with 2021 first-round pick Sebastian Cossa. Cossa projects to turn pro after his 2021-22 season ends. He led his Edmonton Oil Kings to the Western Hockey League title and the Memorial Cup. The four-team tournament begins Monday in Saint John, New Brunswick, and also features OHL champ Hamilton, QMJHL champ Shawinigan and host Saint John. In the round-robin stage, Cossa and the Oil Kings face Hamilton on Tuesday, followed by Saint John on Wednesday and Hamilton on June 24.

The Wings need a goaltender to form a tandem in Detroit. Olkinuora (6 feet 2, 200 pounds) starred at the World Championship, playing eight games and posting a .917 save percentage and 1.11 goals-against average, but his pro career has been forced in the KHL and his native Finland. He tried to get his career going in the U.S., playing collegiately for Denver and then spending three seasons playing in minor leagues before returning to Finland.

HOMETOWN HERO:Why drafting Frank Nazar III may be the best option for Wings at No. 8

A CUT ABOVE:Why drafting Cutter Gauthier would be boon for the Wings at No. 8

The Wings took a look at Swedish goaltender Magnus Hellberg late in the season. He spent a couple weeks practicing with the team and won his only appearance, in the season finale in New Jersey on April 29. Hellberg wants to play in the NHL, but he has only made five career NHL appearances. The Wings need a proven NHL veteran to help Nedeljkovic, who buckled in the second half last season as a lack of depth forced the Wings to rely heavily on him. The free agent market (which begins July 13) could yield multiple options. Port Huron's Jack Campbell (6-3, 207) took the Toronto Maple Leafs to Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs after playing 49 regular-season games; he's 30, has played 135 NHL games and is coming off a $1.65 million contract. Casey DeSmith (6-0, 181) is 30, has played 96 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins over the past four seasons and is coming off a contract with a $1.25 million salary cap hit. Darcy Kuemper (6-5, 215) is 32 and has 299 career games to his credit and has been key to the Colorado's Avalanche's path to the Stanley Cup Final. He's finishing up a two-year, $9 million contract.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames

Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon,

Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Provide Ivan Provorov With a Fresh Start

There aren’t many teams across the NHL that can say they endured a more disappointing season than the Detroit Red Wings. One team that can, however, is the Philadelphia Flyers, who finished with a record of 25-46-11 despite adding big names like Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen in the 2021 offseason. Because of their struggles, the Flyers hold the fifth pick in the 2022 draft, and general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher is under pressure to deliver a perennial playoff team to the City of Brotherly Love.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Free Agent Issue Could Result in a Trade for Oilers’ Barrie

The Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins could find themselves talking trade soon as the Penguins have a number of key free agents set to hit the open market including Kris Letang. The Oilers should be, if they already aren’t, shopping Tyson Barrie as they don’t have the room and have a ton of free agents of their own that they need to sign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

3 Philadelphia Flyers That Will Benefit From the John Tortorella Hire

With John Tortorella officially being hired as the 23rd head coach in the history of the Philadelphia Flyers, a new era of hockey is set to begin in Philadelphia. Tortorella brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the Flyers organization having previously coached the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Vancouver Canucks at the NHL level. He became the first American-born NHL coach to reach 500 wins during their career while also capturing two Jack Adams Awards and a Stanley Cup Championship with the 2004 Lightning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy reportedly got big bucks from Vegas Golden Knights

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's firing in Boston may have been a bit of a blessing in disguise -- at least as far as the coach's bank account is concerned.While most folks believe Cassidy got a raw deal when he was fired by the Bruins (a survey of fans conducted by The Athletic resulted in an 82.6 percent vote that said Cassidy did not deserve the firing and a 95.8 percent vote that said Cassidy did his job well in Boston), it looks as though Cassidy landed on his feet just fine.According to Shawn Simpson of TSN Radio, the Golden Knights gave Cassidy a five-year contract that pays him $4.5 million per year. Simpson added the note that the state of Nevada does not have an income tax.Cassidy's previous contract in Boston reportedly paid him $3 million per year.The fact that Cassidy remained unemployed for barely a week, combined with that solid pay bump, shows that after the 57-year-old head coach was fired last week by the Bruins, he was in rather high demand. Just not in Boston anymore.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Colorado State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Heath Township, MI
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Canadiens Trading Shea Weber Contract To Vegas Opens Up Cap Space

Canadiens Trade Shea Weber To Vegas For Flexibility. Speaking to the media Thursday afternoon, general manager Kent Hughes started things by thanking Shea Weber for his time in Montreal in a statement. “First of all, I would like to thank Shea for all that he has done for and represented...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft: Top 10 Defensemen

The 2021 NHL Draft was the year of the defenseman as Owen Power (1st – Buffalo Sabres), Luke Hughes (4th – New Jersey Devils), Simon Edvinsson (6th – Detroit Red Wings) and Brandt Clarke (8th – Los Angeles Kings) took up residence in the top ten. Once the first round was complete, a total of eight blueliners were chosen. The 2022 Draft could be more of the same, as Simon Nemec and David Jiricek appear to be locked in at the top and intriguing prospects like Kevin Korchinski, Pavel Mintyukov and Denton Mateychuk are projected to be lottery picks as well.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL Draft Profile for possible LA Kings target, RW Jagger Firkus

Jagger Firkus is a 2022 NHL draft-eligible prospect from Irma, Alberta, Canada, a town of just 520 people located approximately two hours southeast of Edmonton. The first thing that stands out about Firkus is his size, or lack thereof. Listed at just 5-foot-10, 154 pounds, he’s a small kid from a small town. He’s heard the criticism surrounding his lack of size, but didn’t let that prevent him from putting up a huge season in the WHL.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Magnus Hellberg
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: East Loss, Kravtsov, Rydahl & More

The New York Rangers bowed out of the 2022 Playoffs but not without a fight. Vitali Kravtsov signed a one-year contract before becoming a restricted free agent (RFA), and the Rangers also signed forward Gustav Rydahl, who played in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season, and more. Rangers Lose...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Weber, Dadonov, Mailloux, and More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the Habs kick the offseason into high gear with a significant trade, the Laval Rocket fall in the Eastern Conference Final of the Calder Cup playoffs, the Canadiens will be well-represented at the Memorial Cup beginning next week, and Logan Mailloux is in Montreal to rehab his surgically repaired shoulder.
NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft: Top WHL prospects

Winnipeg center Savoie among those discussed in Q&A with Central Scouting. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible prospects from western Canada. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL
ESPN

Gary Bettman unsure if NHL will reinstate Joel Quenneville

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman isn't sure if he'll be open to reinstating Joel Quenneville if the former coach asks to return to the league. "I don't know. That's something I'll have to address with him directly," Bettman told ESPN's Jeremy Schaap on Friday's episode of The Point. Quenneville resigned as...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edmonton Oil Kings#European#The Detroit Red Wings#The Western Hockey League#Ohl#Qmjhl#Shawinigan#Wings At No
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Simon Nemec

Nemec is a 6-foot-1, 192-pound, Slovakian defenseman who has been playing for HK Nitra and representing Slovakia in international competition on a number of different teams (seven teams, to be exact). In the 2021-22 season, he tallied one goal and 25 assists through 39 regular-season games with HK Nitra all while carrying a plus-13 rating. He stood out in the playoffs as he racked up five goals and 12 assists in a 19-game span.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild 2022 Player Report Card: Jon Merrill

Next up for Minnesota Wild defensemen to receive their report card is Jon Merrill who quickly became a fan favorite after joining the team last summer during free agency. He had spent four seasons with the New Jersey Devils then three more with the Vegas Golden Knights, and finally, split one season between the Detroit Red Wings and Montréal Canadiens before landing with the Wild for 2021-22.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Niks Fenenko – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL) NHL Central Scouting: 124th (NA Skaters) Niks Fenenko played his first season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this past season with Baie-Comeau Drakkar. After spending the past few seasons developing in Latvia, he was the first overall selection in the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Import Draft in 2021. With the selection, he became the first-ever Latvian to be selected first overall since the draft’s inauguration in 2000.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting Red Wings’ Quest for Stanley Cup 3-Peat in 1999

The last team that won three consecutive Stanley Cups was the New York Islanders from 1981-83, and they even added one more in 1984. The Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins (both had two attempts), and Detroit Red Wings until this season, were the only franchises since the Islanders to win back-to-back championships and have a chance to three-peat. In 2022, as the Tampa Bay Lightning attempt to win their third consecutive Stanley Cup, it provokes memories of the 1998-99 Red Wings season. Here is a look back at that team and what prevented them from joining the Islanders as winners of three straight Cups.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy