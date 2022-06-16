ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Man Wins $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
The Florida Lottery announced that  Felipe Romaniz Carbajal, 36, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on May 19, 2022, at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

The lottery says that he purchased his winning ticket from La Loma Supermarket, located at 3224 North Armenia Avenue in Tampa.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

