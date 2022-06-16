ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Second recount overturns results of New Hanover school board elections, incumbent prevails

By Sydney Hoover, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago

A hand-to-eye recount of votes in the New Hanover County Board of Education Democratic primary has reversed the results of a close race.

Following the second recount of votes, which was conducted by hand and took nearly two days, Nelson Beaulieu was named the fourth and final prevailing Democratic candidate. The tally was announced on Thursday.

Beaulieu, an incumbent, trailed Jennah Bosch by two votes following the election. In the first recount of votes, using a ballot tabulator machine, Bosch maintained the two vote lead, but each candidate lost two votes in the total number of ballots cast for them. Because of this, Beaulieu called for a second recount.

A hand-to-eye sample recount of 3% of precincts showed Beaulieu leading, so a recount by hand of all ballots in the democratic primary for school board was conducted by the board of elections.

The recount show Beaulieu prevailing over Bosch by two votes.

Following the first recount, Beaulieu had a total of 7,371 votes cast for him, and Bosch had 7,373. The most recent recount shows Beaulieu with 7,376 and Bosch with 7,374 votes.

Beaulieu will be the fourth Democratic candidate on the general election ballot in November, along with Democrats Veronica McLaurin-Brown, Dorian Cromartie and Judy Justice. Republican candidates include Melissa Mason, Pat Bradford, Josie Barnhart and Pete Wildeboer.

Reporter Sydney Hoover can be reached at 910-343-2339 or shoover@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Second recount overturns results of New Hanover school board elections, incumbent prevails

Victor Crews
3d ago

so the ballots have been counted three times. that's two out of three that the incumbent lost but we're gona go with the third recount and declare him a winner? something smells fishy and I demand a recount.

