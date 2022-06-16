Gressley concedes DA election to Hestrin, securing incumbent his third term

District Attorney hopeful Lara Gressley ended her campaign in the 2022 primary election Thursday conceding the office to incumbent Mike Hestrin, securing him a third term.

Gressley made the announcement on her campaign's Facebook page, notifying The Desert Sun that she called Hestrin to congratulate him on the victory.

"During this campaign, I used my voice to speak the truth about what I see is wrong with our criminal justice system and how we can make it right," Gressley said. "The election results reveal that 45% of Riverside County voters agree with me that change is necessary. Even though I did not prevail in this election, the victory is that my voice, and the voices of the so far 74,018 people who voted for me, were heard!"

The latest vote count as of 5 p.m. Wednesday showed Hestrin had 180,605, or about 55% of votes. Gressley was second with 74,018 and Riverside County Superior Court Judge Burke Strunsky had 73,677 — amounting to about about 22% each.

Strunsky ended his campaign and conceded the election to Hestrin on Monday. The Secretary of State must certify results by July 15.

Hestrin posted a thank you message to his supporters on his campaign's Facebook page Tuesday, calling his continued service as the county's prosecutor "the honor of a lifetime and the culmination of my entire career."

"I look forward to the challenges ahead, continuing to serve our community, and keeping public safety as the priority for the protection of Riverside County families," Hestrin wrote in the post.

In the aftermath of the election, Gressley urged her followers to support the criminal justice system's leaders and continue the "conversation about meaningful criminal justice reform."

"We must now unite, and support our criminal justice system leadership," Gressley. "As for me, I will pray for Mr. Hestrin and Sheriff Bianco, that they will always be guided to do what is right and what is just, and what is best for our communities."

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Gressley concedes DA election to Hestrin, securing incumbent his third term