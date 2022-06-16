Police: Officers kill man who fired shots on WVa interstate

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man with a gun on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia wounded a sheriff’s deputy before being killed by law enforcement Thursday, police said.

The man stopped on Interstate 79 near the Weston exit just after 10:30 a.m. and got into a prone position with a rifle behind his vehicle, blocking both northbound lanes, said Capt. Robert A. Maddy, a state police spokesman.

The man fired several rounds toward officers, striking an Upshur County sheriff’s deputy in the leg. Officers returned fire, killing the man, Maddy said.

The man’s name was withheld pending positive identification and notification of relatives.

The shooting prompted the interstate to be closed in both directions for several hours.