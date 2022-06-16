ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Journal article, speaker adds money to help Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island stay open

By Alex Kuffner, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6PM6_0gD8GH5o00

PROVIDENCE – The Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island will get the money it needs after all.

Faced with a shortfall in funding to pay for a veterinarian on staff, the clinic has been allocated $100,000 in the amended state budget that was presented in the House on Thursday.

House Speaker Joe Shekarchi moved to set the money aside for the clinic after reading a story in The Journal on Thursday that detailed how the clinic treats sick and injured wildlife from around the state and why it needs the money.

“I have reconsidered the Wildlife Clinic issue and the budget will be amended during consideration today to add the $100,000 to the DEM budget to be appropriated to them,” Shekarchi said in a statement.

The funding is being added to the budget of the state Department of Environmental Management, which works closely with the clinic. The DEM will then funnel the money to the clinic. The money is being appropriated this year and will recur on a continuing basis.

“We’re certainly grateful for it,” said Kristin Fletcher, executive director of the nonprofit clinic in North Kingstown. “This funding enables us to do even more than we have in the past and continue caring for all the wildlife in the state that need us to survive.”

Endangered:Future uncertain for RI wildlife clinic without state funding

Rep. Scott Slater, the Providence Democrat who is first vice chairman of the House Committee on Finance, introduced a resolution earlier in the session to fund the veterinarian’s position through the budget after learning about the clinic’s work and how it relies on grants, donations and fundraisers.

But when the Finance Committee passed a budget proposal last week, the money wasn’t included. Shekarchi praised the clinic but said it may instead have to apply for federal funds through the Rhode Island Foundation.

Walking RI:Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge harbors naval, tribal history

He changed his mind Thursday morning, calling the House fiscal advisor to make sure there was still money available. The Finance Committee’s budget always contains some extra money to leave room for changes when the full House begins its deliberations, according to a House spokesman.

RI Beaches:Can cabana owners vote in Bonnet Shores? Even after judge's ruling, sides don't agree

