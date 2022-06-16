ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Route 10 north at 6/10 Interchange will close next weekend; here are your best options

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
PROVIDENCE — The planned closure of Route 10 northbound at the interchange with Route 6 has been moved from this weekend to the night of June 24, a Friday, to the following Monday morning, June 27.

The closure had been planned for this weekend (June 17-20), but was moved last week as the state worked to coordinate with the many subcontractors who will be lowering the road, Rhode Island Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin wrote in an email.

Since the closures will happen next weekend, traffic headed to PrideFest this weekend, just down the road in downtown, won't be affected.

The closure, from the night of June 24 to the morning of June 27, will create extensive delays for anyone trying to use that area of the highway. The state will set up detours, but people who know where they are going should consider an alternative route, St. Martin previously said.

The Route 6/10 interchange project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The closure is happening so road crews can lower the northbound Route 10 traffic lanes.

How to navigate northward during the Route 10 closure

Anyone using Route 10 north from Park Avenue to Providence should consider using Route 95 instead.

Through traffic should bypass the area entirely and use Route 295, which splits from Route 95 in Warwick and rejoins it in Attleboro.

For those braving Route 10, the detour will have drivers get off on Route 6 west, reverse direction on Hartford Avenue, then get back onto Route 6 east, which leads to the open portion of Route 10 north. The traffic lights on Hartford will be turned off and police officers will be directing traffic.

Route 6 east to Route 10 north will stay open. Other exits on Route 10 will also remain open, with delays expected.

When the highway reopens, at 5 a.m. on June 27, the ramp onto Broadway from Route 10 north will be gone. That ramp was opened after the off-ramp to Westminster Street was closed. Instead, the ramp will be used by traffic on Route 6.

Over the next year, the state will build a new off-ramp from Route 10 to Westminster, which should open next summer.

St. Martin said people who had used the Westminster Street or Broadway exits should use Union Avenue, Dean Street or the Route 6 flyover ramp.

