Cleverly titled Bruncheon opens in Richardson for breakfast, lunch, & brunch

By Teresa Gubbins
 3 days ago
Brunch is the word, and that word is now being uttered at CityLine, the mixed-use center in Richardson, where a new restaurant has opened serving breakfast and lunch: Called Bruncheon, it's a mildly clever abbreviation of brunch + luncheon that opened in mid-May. It's located at 1551 E. Renner...

CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

