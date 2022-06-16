Cleverly titled Bruncheon opens in Richardson for breakfast, lunch, & brunch
By Teresa Gubbins
CultureMap Dallas
3 days ago
Brunch is the word, and that word is now being uttered at CityLine, the mixed-use center in Richardson, where a new restaurant has opened serving breakfast and lunch: Called Bruncheon, it's a mildly clever abbreviation of brunch + luncheon that opened in mid-May. It's located at 1551 E. Renner...
If you’re dreaming of a burger and you love classic cars, Ford’s Garage has opened its first Texas outpost in Plano (3904 Dallas Parkway) — the first of many, a rep told Eater Dallas in an email. In addition to some pretty yummy looking burgers, the chain has an agreement with Ford Motors that lets them use that blue oval you’re so used to seeing on the truck following you too closely up 75. The exterior and interior are designed to mimic a 1920’s service station, and there’s loads of memorabilia to check out. “It’s not pretentious. It’s come-as-you-are,” says co-owner Brian Judd.
This is some propitious timing: Lee Harvey's Dive In, a new outdoor bar outfitted with built-in swimming pool, has arrived in the Cedars neighborhood, next door to its sibling and beloved dive bar Lee Harvey's. This urban oasis opened on June 18, in a corner lot at 1315 Beaumont St....
ARLINGTON, Texas — At a glance, it’s easy to miss the Arlington hole-in-the-wall along Fielder Road. Inside, it’s hard to ignore everything happening all at once. The last three days at the Fork in the Road restaurant have been non-stop for husband and wife owners Josh and Sonya Hopkins.
For the June edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly feature on best restaurants to try, we're covering an intriguing assortment that includes newcomers, brand-newcomers, and one much anticipated returning favorite. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now:. New restaurant in Preston Center is from Bobby Pollette, a caterer...
Make this Father's Day one he'll remember forever. Celebrate with a dance lesson from 1:30-2pm\, followed by the Swingin' Jazz tunes of the Andrew Griffith Quartet. Drinks and Hebrew National hot dogs (as well as vegetarian dogs) will be available for purchase at one of the oldest bars in Dallas. Family-friendly and all are welcome.
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Vintage car-themed restaurant Ford's Garage makes Texas debut in Plano. A restaurant with a cool vintage garage theme has opened in Plano: Called Ford's Garage, it's a burger-and-craft-beer concept inspired by Henry Ford himself, and has opened its first Texas location in Plano, at 3904 Dallas Pkwy.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza is opening a location at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, Lewisville, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is a pizzeria chain that has expanded into Texas this year. In addition to pizza, Mountain Mike’s offers wings, sandwiches and salads. Work on the Lewisville location is set to be completed Dec. 12.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Vegetables are a necessity in almost everyone’s diet and they can be made very delicious in the hands of the right chef in the kitchen; one factor that can help any at-home chef is getting vegetables when they’re at their freshest. This factor is...
Edohana is one of our regular spots for sushi and we’ve become great friends with the owner over the years. We love their sashimi and their signature rolls, but they have plenty of other options as well. You can enjoy them for carryout or dine-in Monday-Saturday from 5:00-9:00pm. Tsunami...
It’s been a while since there has been a barbecue restaurant on the SMU side of town. Twenty-two months to be exact when Snider Plaza’s Peggy Sue BBQ closed shop for good. Since then, new restaurants have opened in the area, and the building where Peggy Sue once resided was put out of its misery, too costly to repair.
Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
When interior designer and realtor Jessica Koltun bought her Midway Hollow lot in 2020, she was faced with a dilemma: If you design houses every day, how do you decide what your own will look like?. Koltun has been designing houses for years. She’s an interior designer by trade, getting...
This 15 minute workout in Dallas does more good than a typical gym session. This 15 minute workout in Dallas does more good than …. Fort Worth native Major Attaway talks landing a role …. Founders Day of Caring in Dallas. DFW Community Shoutout: HairClub. Is the Texas sun getting...
Dallas Southern Pride presents the Juneteenth Unity Weekend Mega Party on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00pm - 2:30am at Amplified Live!. Early bird tickets on sale now. Buy early to save. Live Performances by Yella Beezy, Erica Banks and more... General Admission and VIP Tickets on sale now! Online...
Juneteenth celebrations this weekend are not limited to the large events in Fort Worth and Dallas but have a growing presence in North Texas’ suburban communities too. If you’re learning to dance, it’s best to have a teacher with a name that matches the emotion she exudes in her lessons.
Dallas' popular pizza chain Cane Rosso has opened a new location in North Dallas, at the revitalized Hillcrest Village neighborhood center at 6959 Arapaho Rd., with trademark elements that include Neapolitan-style pizza and a sprawling patio. A release says that Cane Rosso founder and owner Jay Jerrier is a fan...
This roundup of Dallas restaurant news has some of the usual openings and one of the usual closings, but the dominant theme is new dishes. Most are either new for summer, or else available for only a limited time. That means you can't waste a minute, get out there and try them before they're gone.
Manners matter this week. Two very exclusive (and pricey) wine dinners are on the docket (know your bread plate from your neighbor’s), along with an etiquette class for children that come with a three-course lunch. A little more laid back are events later in the week — like an outdoor barbecue festival and a pie festival no sweet tooth will want to miss.
