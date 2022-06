DENVER -- Josh Manson won't be able to see his dad for Father's Day on Sunday. He has much more important matters to take care of, and Dave Manson understands perfectly. "Oh, I didn't even think about [Father's Day]," Josh, a Colorado Avalanche defenseman, said last week. "The focus has been on everything else. I'm sure we'll be spending some good time together soon and we'll want to make it special."

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO