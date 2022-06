Arrest warrants were issued for 46 members of a fraternity at the University of New Hampshire over alleged student hazing.Officials said hazing took place at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house at an event on 13 April for new members of the fraternity.Police in the town of Durham, New Hampshire, issued the warrants on Tuesday and by Friday, 10 people had been arrested. Those arrested have been charged with hazing, a misdemeanor which carries a fine of up to $1,200.The university has now suspended the fraternity, which was reported to the school by its national organisation.Authorities have not released any...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO