Few details are released about the incident involving the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.A suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early Saturday, June 18. The name of the deceased was not immediately released. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved in the shooting, which happened just before 1 a.m. near the corner of Southeast Railroad and Wood avenues. The chase ended in that area with the suspect's death, deputies said. The overnight police pursuit led multiple agencies to...

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO