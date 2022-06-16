Truck caught fire, spilling 44,000 pounds of peanut butter in Illinois

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after trying to save his wife on Lake Monroe. The Indiana DNR said Dwight Fry was trying to save his wife Thursday afternoon after she began struggling in the water. While trying to save her, Fry began to struggle as well.
KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
A 15-year old faces disorderly conduct charges following an incident at La Salle pool Friday. La Salle police went to Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool around 4 after being told there was a juvenile allegedly with a firearm. Staff told officers they locked the Mens Locker Room after being told there...
CHAMPAING COUNTY, (WAND)- A man from Saint Joseph, IL. was pronounced dead after a two vehicle crash on Thursday, per Champaign County Coroner. According to the coroner, Caleb A. Huls, 27, was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the scene of the crash located on County Road 2200 East near 1950 North, in Stanton Township, Champaign County, Illinois.
Widespread power outages were reported in southwest Indiana Friday morning as strong winds and weather hit the area. As of around 8 a.m. Friday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting more than 13,000 customers without power due to 150+ outage locations. By 8:25 a.m. the number of customers without power had increased...
Tre Hargett, Tennessee’s secretary of state, was arrested Friday night on a driving under the influence charge after leaving the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, authorities said. Hargett, 53, said he was arrested by the Tullahoma Police Department and booked into the Coffee County Jail, WHBQ-TV reported. According to...
Recall, recall, recall, they happen all the time. Back in March, there was a massive peanut butter recall that slowed things down for Skippy fans like running through fresh tar. The recall, which you can read about here, affected about 10,000 cases of peanut butter sold in 18 states including Illinois.
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local brewery saved Oregon’s historic theater from demolition. Ogle County Brewery bought the old theater, which they said was just months away from demolition discussions. The brewery will restore the building and expand its operations there. It will not only create more jobs, but will allow tours and have a […]
Ameren Illinois is now reporting all customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon have had their power restored following the severe weather Friday morning. There are 42 outages listed in the 62801 Centralia zip code at the time of this seven Saturday night update. The number of outages has been shrinking...
Ameren Illinois and Missouri are dealing with power outages following that line of storms this morning. More than 12-thousand Ameren Illinois customers were without electricity this morning in Madison, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin, Calhoun, and St. Clair counties. Crews are responding to those areas in the hopes of getting the power back on as soon as possible.
This traffic stop got a little "deeper" than this cop thought it would. A sobriety check, turned into the passenger telling the cop an AWFUL lot of information. She was honest, but oh my! PATCH. Cops pulled over Anthony X. Aranda for speeding and driving like a maniac. He was...
Powerful storms that included at least one tornado took down power lines and trees, damaged structures, toppled semis on the interstate and left tens of thousands without electricity in parts of Wisconsin.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California pair not only smuggled drugs to five other states but repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of the nationwide scheme, a U.S. grand jury alleged this week. A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Giovanni...
You might think bunnies are cute and gentle animals. That's not quite accurate. One Illinois rabbit in particular took exception to a sweatshirt and there's a good reason for his fury. This wild hare moment happened in Lake Forest, Illinois a few days ago. Here's how the owner explained what...
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Ryan Starrick, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during July. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
A popular Illinois restaurant is being forced to close this week because food prices have become too costly to keep the business open. Nearly every day, we hear about another restaurant closing in Illinois. Today is no exception, as the Tea Room in Peoria just announced that it will stop serving customers at the end of this week.
ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana officials are seeking $1.1 million in repayment from a former food service bookkeeper whom they claim stole from a school district’s lunch fund account over a five-year period, authorities said. According to a special audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, Carla Burke,...
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Storms spread across central Illinois on Friday, causing significant damage in some areas. Tree and powerline damage was reported from Springfield to Effingham. There was significant flooding also in Effingham. Strong winds were caught on video in Greenup. (Video courtesy of Shers Scents) Dakota Camp sent this photo of storm clouds […]
