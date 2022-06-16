ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Truck caught fire, spilling 44,000 pounds of peanut butter in Illinois

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruck caught fire, spilling 44,000 pounds of peanut...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRMG

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
cbs4indy.com

Man dies after trying to save wife on Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after trying to save his wife on Lake Monroe. The Indiana DNR said Dwight Fry was trying to save his wife Thursday afternoon after she began struggling in the water. While trying to save her, Fry began to struggle as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
KRMG

Missing Indiana girl, 13, found in Nebraska; man arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WAND TV

Coroner: One dead after two vehicles crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAING COUNTY, (WAND)- A man from Saint Joseph, IL. was pronounced dead after a two vehicle crash on Thursday, per Champaign County Coroner. According to the coroner, Caleb A. Huls, 27, was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the scene of the crash located on County Road 2200 East near 1950 North, in Stanton Township, Champaign County, Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Accident
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Brewery saves historic Illinois theater from demolition

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local brewery saved Oregon’s historic theater from demolition. Ogle County Brewery bought the old theater, which they said was just months away from demolition discussions. The brewery will restore the building and expand its operations there. It will not only create more jobs, but will allow tours and have a […]
OREGON, IL
advantagenews.com

Storms cause power outages and tree damage for region

Ameren Illinois and Missouri are dealing with power outages following that line of storms this morning. More than 12-thousand Ameren Illinois customers were without electricity this morning in Madison, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin, Calhoun, and St. Clair counties. Crews are responding to those areas in the hopes of getting the power back on as soon as possible.
MADISON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California pair not only smuggled drugs to five other states but repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of the nationwide scheme, a U.S. grand jury alleged this week. A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Giovanni...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WCIA

Strong storms across central Illinois Friday morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Storms spread across central Illinois on Friday, causing significant damage in some areas. Tree and powerline damage was reported from Springfield to Effingham. There was significant flooding also in Effingham. Strong winds were caught on video in Greenup. (Video courtesy of Shers Scents) Dakota Camp sent this photo of storm clouds […]
EFFINGHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy