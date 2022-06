Good morning. At this point, most of us – 7 in 10 in the UK – have had Covid-19. Many have had it multiple times. And there’s a reason everyone seems to be catching it again in the UK: since April there has been no legal requirement to self-isolate, testing is no longer free and a lot of time has passed since most have had their booster, meaning that immunity has started to wane.

