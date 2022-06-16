ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Despite Plea for Leniency, Expert Says Ghislaine Maxwell Will Probably Spend the ‘Rest of Her Life in Prison’

By Andrea Marks
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJdzY_0gD8DTXv00

Click here to read the full article.

In an effort to save the skin of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell , defense lawyers say a narcissistic father made Maxwell more vulnerable to being manipulated by Jeffrey Epstein . Beyond Maxwell’s tough upbringing, they cite death threats against her by fellow inmates and the harsh conditions she’s faced in jail as reasons New York Circuit Judge Alison Nathan should show her leniency when determining her prison term.

On Dec. 29, after a monthlong trial that included the testimony of four of Epstein’s abuse victims, Maxwell was found guilty of sex-trafficking minors, among other charges. The sex-trafficking count, the most serious she faced, carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years. Earlier this month, the court’s probation department recommended just 20 years in prison, citing Maxwell’s age — 61 — her history of philanthropy and charity work, and the fact that she was not solely responsible for the harm caused to victims. The NEW? letter, signed by Maxwell’s lawyers Bobbi Sternheim, Christian Everdell, and Jeffrey Pagluica, is a final plea for mercy ahead of her sentencing, set for June 28.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney  who has represented several of Epstein’s accusers in the past, believes the judge won’t be swayed by the boilerplate entreaty. “They’re doing their job,” she says. “I think it’s a good try. But she’s going to get a long sentence and she’s probably going to spend the rest of her life in prison.”

Missing from the letter is any mention of the girls and young women who a jury decided Maxwell had helped procure and groom for abuse by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose 2019 death was ruled a suicide in 2019 in jail awaiting trial. “It’s sad to me that there’s no remorse, there’s no concern for the victims,” Bloom says. “I guess they’re taking the position that she’s innocent and they want to preserve their rights on appeal, but I also think she doesn’t have any remorse, and she doesn’t have any compassion for the victims. It’s all about her.”

Maxwell’s team says she endured “unusually harsh” jail conditions while being held without bail for more than a year before her trial. While in solitary confinement in a nine-by-seven-foot cell, she was deprived of sleep by guards who checked on her every 15 minutes by shining a flashlight in her eyes. She was fed rancid food that often did not adhere to her vegetarian — or “non-flesh” — diet; she did not always have access to soap, a toothbrush, or toothpaste; she complained of painful, humiliating body cavity searches; and while nominally allowed to exercise, she was given ill-fitting shoes that prevented her from actually running around.

After she was out of solitary confinement, Maxwell’s lawyers say she was targeted with a death threat, when a fellow inmate in her building told three other prisoners she’d been offered money to kill Maxwell and intended to strangle her while she slept. Death threat notwithstanding, Bloom points out that inhumane suffering behind bars isn’t unique to Maxwell. “She had the same terrible experience in prison that everybody else has,” Bloom says. “Some of the conditions were probably terrible and unacceptable. I’m a believer in prison reform. We should improve the conditions in prisons. We should treat people as human beings. But I don’t think that would have any real effect on her sentencing.”

If the jail conditions aren’t enough to sway the judge, Maxwell’s team also says she suffered from a privileged but unhappy upbringing. They claim she didn’t get much attention after her older brother slipped into a coma shortly after she was born, dying seven years later. She was anorexic at age three, the lawyers say, and her father Robert Maxwell’s cruel and demanding behavior set her up to be manipulated by Epstein. They accuse the late British media mogul of corporal punishment: After a 13-year-old Maxwell tacked a poster of a pony to her freshly painted bedroom wall, the letter says he took the hammer she’d used to hang it and “banged on” her hand, leaving it “severely bruised and painful for weeks to come.” The lawyers also write of a family reconciliation around Maxwell’s 20th birthday that went downhill resulting in a “miserable Christmas” and the announcement that Maxwell’s parents were divorcing.

In the trial’s opening statements last November, Maxwell’s lawyer Sternheim said her client was being treated as a scapegoat and a stand-in for the late Epstein. “Ever since Eve was accused of tempting Adam with the apple, women have been blamed for men’s bad behavior,” she told the jury. She and Maxwell’s other counsel hit that same note in their plea for leniency, too. “The Court cannot heal the wounds caused by Epstein by heaping on Ms. Maxwell’s shoulders the pain of every one of his victims,” they wrote. Bloom says the worth of that argument has disappeared since the guilty verdicts came down. “​​That argument had its day in court and was soundly rejected,” she says. “She was there for the crimes that she committed herself and that she has now been convicted of. As lawyers, sometimes we come up with these narratives and then we just keep repeating them and repeating them. But you have to appreciate when you’ve lost an argument and come up with something else.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 20

guest
3d ago

As she should,she was old enough and knew exactly what she was doing and what would happen if caught but it didn’t stop her from doing what she did

Reply
8
Debi grassman
2d ago

many people were brought up worse, and they don't do this !! these young girls trusted and were falsely comforted by her. she gets what she deserves.

Reply
7
Related
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are seeking to recast the disgraced British socialite as a devoted stepmother and a loving wife in the lead-up to sentencing for child sex abuse convictions later this month.Central to this makeover is the portrayal in a 77-page sentencing submission of her relationships with two wealthy, successful men and their children that were ruined by the stigma of her years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein. In the filing released late on Wednesday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell’s “life after Epstein” in the early 2000s was that of a committed partner to Ted Waitt, the billionaire philanthropist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
Person
Robert Maxwell
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Lisa Bloom
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell complains R Kelly is treated better and cellmate threatened to kill her for cash

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that a fellow inmate at her Brooklyn lockup allegedly threatened to strangle her in her sleep in exchange for money, her lawyers claimed in a new court filing on Wednesday.“[One] of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing said.Her lawyers also said that “other similarly charged defendants” – namely sexual abuser and cultist Keith Raniere and pop star and paedophile R Kelly – were both given...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison#Violent Crime#New York Circuit
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Pennsylvania Stepmother Sentenced To Life In Prison For Starving 12-Year-Old To Death

A Pennsylvania woman convicted in the 2020 death of her malnourished 12-year-old stepson was handed a life sentence this week, prosecutors said. Kimberly Maurer was sentenced to life behind bars plus 10-20 years on Wednesday after her conviction in March on charges of first degree murder and child welfare endangerment in the death of her husband’s son, Maxwell Schollenberger. She’d originally been charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of conspiracy.
ANNVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
OK! Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
The Independent

Grandmother who arranged ‘honour killing’ of daughter-in-law to be freed from prison after 15 years

A grandmother who arranged the murder of her daughter-in-law in 1998 is to be freed from prison after having a parole application accepted.Bachan Athwal, then 70, was jailed alongside her son Sukhdave in 2007 for the so-called honour killing of 27-year-old Surjit Athwal, who went missing during a trip to India in 1998.The Old Bailey heard how Bachan discovered Athwal had been having an affair and wanted to divorce her son but told family members this would only happen “over my dead body”.The court was told Bachan, now 85, was the matriarchal head of the west London family and exercised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

What to Expect From the Third Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Click here to read the full article. The House Jan. 6 committee has spent nearly a year interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing through thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the particulars of the Trump administration’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating with the attack on the Capitol. The committee hosted its first televised hearing last Thursday, reminding nearly 20 million viewers of the viciousness of the riot and how former President Trump inspired it. The second hearing, which was held on Monday, focused on the Big Lie that the election was stolen,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Glamorous defence lawyer hits back at 'uproar' over sentence for teenage hit-and-run driver who mowed down a young pregnant couple - saying the public should be more outraged by 'lack of support for troubled youth'

A defence lawyer has spoken out about the 'outrage' over the ten-year sentence given to a teenager who fatally mowed down an expecting mother and her partner. Kate Leadbetter, 31, her unborn child and her partner Matthew Field, 37, were run over in Alexandra Hills in eastern Brisbane on Australia Day last year while taking their dogs for a walk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy