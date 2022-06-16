Report: Crystal Palace Now 'Firm Favourites' To Sign Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace are now "Firm Favourites" to sign Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to a report.

The Red Devils have already lost a lot of players as free agents, but there could also be more senior players on the way out.

The defender endured a tough season last time out and although he was first choice under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he lost that role to Diogo Dalot under interim manager Ralf Rangnick - recieving just 26 appearances in all competitions.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

90min report that United are willing to let the 24 year-old leave the club this summer, although more likely on loan. Allegedly The Eagles, who Solskjaer signed him from in 2019, are the team who are in "Pole position" to do the deal.

It is said that Rangnick, who has now left the club despite being due to stay on as a consultant, had recommended that the Englishman be sold in this transfer window.

90min also state that Jose Mourinho's Roma were one team interested in his services, but instead opted for Zeki Celik from Lille.

