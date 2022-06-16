ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron outlines plan for public input for the future of the Innerbelt land in heart of city

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWZ4W_0gD8Cv6M00

Akron has announced its plans to engage the public in what will become of the 30 or so abandoned acres in the heart of the city that were once part of the so-called Innerbelt.

The urban highway project that began in the 1970s cut through a economically challenged section of the city.

The highway project that was billed at the time as an economic boon to a "blighted" area of town has since been cited as an example of "systemic racism" during that era — as it displaced a large number of Black families and minority-owned businesses.

In all, hundreds of families were forced to move to make way for the highway that never lived up to its billing.

Houses, businesses along with churches and other cultural organizations were razed as a part of the project.

The city is describing it Reconnecting Our Community initiative as a "reckoning with the Innerbelt's past and imagine a healed future."

History of the Innerbelt:The failed Akron Innerbelt drove decades of racial inequity. Can the damage be repaired?

A website has been created https://www.akroninnerbelt.com/ sharing the history of the roadway that has since been partially dismantled, along with ways to share ideas for its future use.

The city has hired Liz Ogbu of Studio O to assist in the process to determine the site's future use.

“After working for a year to get grounded in the history, context, and engagement needs, we’re excited to steward more public conversations that honor the inhabitants of the previous neighborhood, wrestle with the Innerbelt’s legacy, and dream of an equitable future for this site,” Ogbu said in a statement.

Innerbelt advisory group

Also assisting the city is an Innerbelt advisory group that consists of a variety of stakeholders.

The advisory group members include:

  • Summer L. Hall, city of Akron community outreach liaison.
  • Fredrick Wheat, a planner with the city of Akron.
  • Jason Segedy, Akron's director of planning.
  • Margo Sommerville, Akron City Council president and Ward 3 councilwoman.
  • Marco Sommerville, Akron's deputy mayor for intergovernmental affairs.
  • Dylan Garritano, a planner with the city of Akron.
  • Suzie Graham, president and CEO of Downtown Akron Partnership.
  • Teresa R. LeGrair, president and CEO of Akron Urban League.
  • Dan Rice, president and CEO of Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition.
  • Leianne Neff Heppner, president and CEO of Akron Historical Society.
  • Bernett Williams, vice president of external affairs at Akron Children's Hospital.
  • Donald Pavlik, senior vice president of PNC Bank.
  • Patricia White, Akron resident.
  • Malcolm Costa, president and CEO of Akron Summit Community Action.
  • Matthew Kolodziej, a professor of art at the University of Akron.
  • Annmarie Ford, Akron resident.
  • Ellis Polk, retired community member.
  • Vera Parker, an analyst at Akron Children’s Hospital.
  • Albert Bragg, executive director of Alpha Phi Alpha Homes.
  • Bishop Joey Johnson, a senior pastor at the House of the Lord.

Later this summer, the Beacon Journal along with the Akron Urban League, the Freedom Bloc, the Akron NAACP, the Akron Rites of Passage Institute and the city will host a reunion to seek Healing & Resolution from the Displacement of the Innerbelt.

The event is being planned for Aug. 28 with more details to follow.

Innerbelt input sought

As for the city, it is planning to engage residents — particularly those directly impacted by the construction — in helping to shape the site's future through a series of events to spur discussions.

The city is also collecting stories of those who lived in the displaced neighborhood and seeking photographs. The Akron-Summit County Public Library will house the collection.

The effort will include pop-up stations at various community events over the summer to gather feedback and information about the effort.

Townhall-like events are being planned for the fall.

The upcoming pop-up station sites include:

  • Juneteenth Community Talk Back: Empowering a Community from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the John Brown House, 514 Diagonal Road
  • Juneteenth Dinner and Community Conversation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Lock 3 Park
  • Summit Lake Juneteenth event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Summit Lake Nature Center
  • Akron Juneteenth Festival from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Stoner/Hawkins Park

The city warns the process of mapping out the future use of the property could take years to complete but it hopes to have initial recommendations to share as soon as spring 2023.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
AKRON, OH
scriptype.com

Treasurer presents five-year forecast, board rejects ‘backpack bill’

Nordonia Hills schools Treasurer Matthew Brown outlined his five-year forecast for fiscal years 2022-26 to the board of education. He divided the district’s revenue into four categories: property taxes (70.8%), state aid and reimbursements (15.2%), other revenues (13.7%) and other financing sources (.12%). Residential and commercial real estate are...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Councilmembers ignored Rape Crisis Center’s pleas for help; will propose using ARPA funds on rebuilding golf course clubhouse instead: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council members neglected a plea for help from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center -- and one council member will instead propose spending millions of his discretionary COVID stimulus dollars on rebuilding a golf course clubhouse. Councilman Scott Tuma announced this week he plans to propose...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Entertaining, educational Juneteenth 2022 activities planned all weekend in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron-area organizations plan to offer Juneteenth 2022 events throughout the weekend to celebrate and honor what's now a federal holiday. Juneteenth, or June 19, historically has been observed as the end of slavery in the U.S. In reality, June 19, 1865 marks the date news finally reached slaves in Galveston, Texas that sanctioned enslavement had ended, even though President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1983.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
Detroit News

11 Metro Detroiters awarded $10K grants for being 'remarkable Black leaders'

BMe Community, a national nonprofit focused on creating prosperous communities inspired by Black people, has recognized 23 remarkable leaders, including 11 from Metro Detroit. The leaders, called BMe Vanguards, are splitting $230,000 in grants — $10,000 each — to further their work within their communities of Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Miami, and Akron, Ohio.
DETROIT, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Akron Zoo rolls out plush, animal-inspired, 4-wheel scooters for adults

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has rolled out a new feature designed for visitors old enough to drive. Five electric scooters made to look like animals are now available to rent for those 18 and older, the zoo said in a release. The “ScooterPals Fur-Wheelers” are full size,...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

News On Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel

Pam Cook is joined by Justin Chesnic of ODOT to talk about the latest in Stark County traffic construction. Many have waited for a time frame on the beginning of the Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel. Take a listen for news on that project and others. Tune in every Friday at 7:10 to hear from Justin on what’s happening in Stark County.
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#City Council
whbc.com

Mayor: Navarre Firm Moving to Canton, Council Approves Tax Abatement

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Navarre-area company is moving to Canton, bringing at least 13 new jobs to town. City council has approved a 10-year 75-percent property tax abatement for Terydon Incorporated, a manufacturer of high-pressure waterjet systems. They will move to McKinley Avenue and 4th...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NAACP
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cleveland19.com

Puppies found deserted on Portage County roadway in sweltering heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several puppies were recovered from the side of a Portage County road as Wednesday’s heat index values in Northeast Ohio climbed to above 100 degrees. According to the Portage Animal Protective League, the small dogs were left in a carrier on the side of the...
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy