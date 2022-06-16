Akron outlines plan for public input for the future of the Innerbelt land in heart of city

Akron has announced its plans to engage the public in what will become of the 30 or so abandoned acres in the heart of the city that were once part of the so-called Innerbelt.

The urban highway project that began in the 1970s cut through a economically challenged section of the city.

The highway project that was billed at the time as an economic boon to a "blighted" area of town has since been cited as an example of "systemic racism" during that era — as it displaced a large number of Black families and minority-owned businesses.

In all, hundreds of families were forced to move to make way for the highway that never lived up to its billing.

Houses, businesses along with churches and other cultural organizations were razed as a part of the project.

The city is describing it Reconnecting Our Community initiative as a "reckoning with the Innerbelt's past and imagine a healed future."

History of the Innerbelt:The failed Akron Innerbelt drove decades of racial inequity. Can the damage be repaired?

A website has been created https://www.akroninnerbelt.com/ sharing the history of the roadway that has since been partially dismantled, along with ways to share ideas for its future use.

The city has hired Liz Ogbu of Studio O to assist in the process to determine the site's future use.

“After working for a year to get grounded in the history, context, and engagement needs, we’re excited to steward more public conversations that honor the inhabitants of the previous neighborhood, wrestle with the Innerbelt’s legacy, and dream of an equitable future for this site,” Ogbu said in a statement.

Innerbelt advisory group

Also assisting the city is an Innerbelt advisory group that consists of a variety of stakeholders.

The advisory group members include:

Summer L. Hall, city of Akron community outreach liaison.

Fredrick Wheat, a planner with the city of Akron.

Jason Segedy, Akron's director of planning.

Margo Sommerville, Akron City Council president and Ward 3 councilwoman.

Marco Sommerville, Akron's deputy mayor for intergovernmental affairs.

Dylan Garritano, a planner with the city of Akron.

Suzie Graham, president and CEO of Downtown Akron Partnership.

Teresa R. LeGrair, president and CEO of Akron Urban League.

Dan Rice, president and CEO of Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition.

Leianne Neff Heppner, president and CEO of Akron Historical Society.

Bernett Williams, vice president of external affairs at Akron Children's Hospital.

Donald Pavlik, senior vice president of PNC Bank.

Patricia White, Akron resident.

Malcolm Costa, president and CEO of Akron Summit Community Action.

Matthew Kolodziej, a professor of art at the University of Akron.

Annmarie Ford, Akron resident.

Ellis Polk, retired community member.

Vera Parker, an analyst at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Albert Bragg, executive director of Alpha Phi Alpha Homes.

Bishop Joey Johnson, a senior pastor at the House of the Lord.

Later this summer, the Beacon Journal along with the Akron Urban League, the Freedom Bloc, the Akron NAACP, the Akron Rites of Passage Institute and the city will host a reunion to seek Healing & Resolution from the Displacement of the Innerbelt.

The event is being planned for Aug. 28 with more details to follow.

Innerbelt input sought

As for the city, it is planning to engage residents — particularly those directly impacted by the construction — in helping to shape the site's future through a series of events to spur discussions.

The city is also collecting stories of those who lived in the displaced neighborhood and seeking photographs. The Akron-Summit County Public Library will house the collection.

The effort will include pop-up stations at various community events over the summer to gather feedback and information about the effort.

Townhall-like events are being planned for the fall.

The upcoming pop-up station sites include:

Juneteenth Community Talk Back: Empowering a Community from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the John Brown House, 514 Diagonal Road

Juneteenth Dinner and Community Conversation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Lock 3 Park

Summit Lake Juneteenth event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Summit Lake Nature Center

Akron Juneteenth Festival from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Stoner/Hawkins Park

The city warns the process of mapping out the future use of the property could take years to complete but it hopes to have initial recommendations to share as soon as spring 2023.

