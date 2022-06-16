ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU & Oklahoma State men's basketball opponents set for 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
SEC/Big12 Challenge hoops matchups announced

Alabama will visit Oklahoma, and Ole Miss will play at Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next men's basketball season.

The leagues on Thursday announced the 10 matchups set for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. All 10 of the Big 12 members and all but four of the Southeastern Conference teams will participate.

The other games include: Kansas at Kentucky, Arkansas at Baylor, Auburn at West Virginia, Florida at Kansas State, Texas Tech at LSU, TCU at Mississippi State, Iowa State at Missouri and Texas at Tennessee.

The SEC has held the edge in five of the last six years.

WNBA legend Bird will retire after season

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird announced Thursday that this will be her final season in the WNBA, bringing an end to one of the most storied careers in sports.

The 41-year-old Bird is in her 21st season with Seattle, although she missed the 2013 and 2019 seasons with injuries. She also is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and is the WNBA career leader in assists, games and minutes played.

Bird was drafted No. 1 overall out of Connecticut by the Storm in the 2002 WNBA draft and is a four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection.

Her 3,114 career assists (through Wednesday) are 514 more than any other player in WNBA history, and she is the only player to play in at least 500 games, starting in each of her 559 career games.

NBA: A source with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year. The trade will not be finalized until the June 23 draft, a source told the Associated Press.

Stanley Cup will not travel to Russia

When the Stanley Cup makes its way around the globe this summer to spend a day with each member of the championship organization, it will not travel to Russia.

NHL officials informed both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche that Russian or Belarussian players on either roster will have to wait an undetermined amount of time before getting the chance to take the Cup to his home country.

Russia has become increasingly cut off from the Western world since invading Ukraine in February, and the ongoing war has had an impact across sports. A trio of Tampa Bay players are from Russia and one Russian plays for Colorado.

AVALANCHE 4, LIGHTNING 3: Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Extra points

OKC DODGERS: Michael Busch and Drew Avans homered to break open a tie game, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers cruised to an 8-3 Pacific Coast League baseball win at Reno. Both homers came in the Dodgers' four-run sixth inning. OKC pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts, including five each from starter Ryan Pepiot and reliever Marshall Kasowski.

MLB: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics need to reach new ballpark deals soon and left open the strong possibility of considering relocation if agreements are not struck.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Army-Navy game will be played in New England for the first time. The service academies made that announcement as they revealed the five cities that will host the game over the next five years. Next year’s game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the New England Patriots. The 2024 game will be at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, followed by M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in 2025, the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2026, and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in 2027.

Staff and wire reports

