‘Nerve-racking’ video shows bear follow family for half-mile while on trip to Canada

A Utah family captured video as a bear followed them on a trail in Canada for a half-mile.

Brighton Peachy, a family lifestyle blogger with thousands of followers, posted her family’s encounter with a bear in British Columbia on Instagram on June 14.

One video shows the bear appear from behind large rocks near parked vehicles. Then it begins to approach the family.

“OK, he’s following you babe,” she is heard saying in the video.

Peachy then begins yelling, “Hey bear!” and tells her child not to run.

The couple backs away slowly and her husband raises his arms in the air.

Then they picked up their toddler and pulled out their bear spray.

Peachy continues to film the bear while walking backward. She said the bear followed them on the trail for a half-mile.

“You wanted to see a bear,” her husband tells one of their children.

Eventually the family ran into a group of hikers and both groups continued along the trail as the bear followed, Peachy said in another video.

When they lost sight of the bear, both groups split up. The family didn’t run into the bear again on their hike back.

“This was a good reminder that even if you know all the things you’re ‘supposed to do,’ wildlife still might not care. You’re in their territory,” Peachy said on Instagram.

What to do if you see a bear?

First, the National Park Service advises people to avoid an encounter with a bear by keeping your distance and not surprising them.

If a bear does notice you, park officials say to talk calmly to the bear and wave your arms to make yourself known to the animal.

“A standing bear is usually curious, not threatening,” park officials said.

It’s also important to stay calm, officials said, so avoid screaming or making sudden movements.

Then if you have small children, pick them up, park officials said. Hike in groups because it creates more noise to deter a bear.

Never give a bear food, officials warn, and don’t drop your bags because it can protect your back.

And officials advise against running.

“Bears can run as fast as a racehorse both uphill and down. Like dogs, they will chase fleeing animals,” officials said.

