DESTIN, Fla. -- The boater that went missing near the Marler Bayou in Destin has been identified by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, 55, has been identified as the man who fell overboard into the Marler Bayou, according to a release from the Shreveport City Marshal's office.

DESTIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO