ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville native heads to runoff election for superintendent of education

By Scott Den Herder
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uoGsz_0gD8BWGW00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The third-place finisher in the GOP primary for South Carolina’s top education job has endorsed school choice advocate and Greenville native Ellen Weaver, aiming to give the think tank CEO a boost in the Republican runoff.

Businessman Travis Bedson told The Associated Press on Thursday that he sees Weaver as “the only choice for Republicans who want substantive change to our state’s education system.”

Weaver finished second in a six-way Republican primary on Tuesday.

The top vote-getter, Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness, had a clear lead in the vote tallies but fell far short of the 50% needed to avoid a June 28 runoff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Turnout down for South Carolina’s 2022 primaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — About the same number of people voted in this year’s South Carolina Republican primary as voted in the last midterm primary in 2018. But Democrats had about 60,000 fewer voters in their primary this year, according to state Election Commission data. Final turnout for...
ELECTIONS
blufftontoday.com

Letter to the editor: Columbia needs to rethink the needs of South Carolina

An April 26 headline read, “S.C. 5th most dangerous state for bicyclists.” Unfortunately, this is not the only negative reputation our state owns. In 2020, U.S. News ranked South Carolina 42nd (eighth-worst) of the 50 states for quality of life. Further, it is one of the worst states to raise a family, with high poverty levels, low life expectancy, among the least-educated states, sixth-worst with only 81% of high school students graduating, fourth-worst in crime, fourth-worst in infrastructure, 10th-worst in college education, and 16th-worst in health care. The Census reports S.C. personal income in 2020 was $30,727. Household income was $50,520 — $10,000 less than the national average.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina runoff elections set for June 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The results of the June 14 primaries were certified on Friday, and several runoff elections are now set for June 28. Following is a list of races across the state that are going to a runoff: STATEWIDE U.S. Senate – Democratic State Superintendent of Education – Republican COUNTY RACES Allendale Sheriff […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Education
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

What South Carolina county has the longest commute?

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Buckle up, we might be here a while. Most commutes in South Carolina last between 20 and 32 minutes, according to Census data, with those waits being longer in more rural communities. The data shows the median commute time for an area, which means that half of drivers will have […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Over three-quarters of Aiken Republicans say they want partisan school board elections

Over 76% of the Aiken County Republicans think school board members should have to declare a political party when they run for office. The S.C. Republican Party asked people voting in its primary three advisory questions to determine the party's platform going forward. The second of these three questions asked voters if school board candidates should be able to run as a political party candidate rather than as a non-partisan candidate.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deering preparing for one last push ahead of primary

SPRINGFIELD (NEXSTAR) — The new Illinois 13th Congressional District was drawn to favor Democrats, but a heated Republican primary features several Republicans who believe they have a shot at flipping the newly drawn district. Regan Deering, a Republican from Decatur with family ties to the ADM company, is making one final push ahead of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Gop#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
WWAY NewsChannel 3

South Carolina school Brookland-Cayce High gets warning about graduation needs

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that allowed some students to graduate without meeting requirements. The South Carolina Education Department says Brookland-Cayce High School also allowed some students to...
CAYCE, SC
WTGS

SC Primary Election candidates object to certification of results; cite 'serious' problems

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of candidates who took part in South Carolina's 2022 Primary Elections are objecting the certification of the results from June 14. Bob Musselwhite, who ran as a Republican candidate for governor, and Lauren Martel, who ran as a Republican candidate for attorney general, both say they have received "complaints from numerous sources on how many very serious problems occurred in the election cycle."
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Polarbear

Nearly 1.5 million residents in South Carolina could receive payments up to $850

South Carolina’s new budget which passed both South Carolina’s House and Senate includes $1 billion in direct rebates to income taxpayers. Checks would be sent out in November or December this year, with amounts based on how much people paid in state income taxes, maxing out around $800. Only South Carolinians who paid state income tax will receive a rebate, which is about 1.5 million filers. Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill into law.
WSPA 7News

Supporters want 70-mile park network along Black River

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — A coalition working to connect a dozen local, state and private parks along South Carolina’s Black River has released a plan. Now all they need is $45 million to complete the 70-mile-long project. The Open Space Institute says the Black River Water Trail and Park Network would start in Kingstree in […]
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Turnout shows even Tom Rice's neighbors chose Russell Fry over him in GOP primary blowout

MYRTLE BEACH — When the dust finally cleared in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District primary, not even Tom Rice's neighbors voted to keep him in Congress. Faced with the prospect of losing his seat over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, Rice was shellacked in the June 14th GOP primary, losing to S.C. House Majority Whip Russell Fry by a more than 25-point margin in a seven-way race many expected to go to a runoff.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
communitytimessc.com

The Green Book Of South Carolina Available Soon

South Carolina is a state of incredible African American history: from the lunch counter in Rock Hill where the Friendship Nine began their “Jail, No Bail” protests, to the site where the freedom song "We Shall Overcome" was first sung; our nation’s very first school for the formerly enslaved, to a monument to the Middle Passage championed by Toni Morrison. Visitors and residents alike will find the Palmetto State rich in remarkable places that played a part in some of our nation’s most significant moments. The Green Book of South Carolina, compiled by the WeGOJA Foundation (on behalf of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission), is a first-of-its-kind travel guide to the most tourist-friendly destinations offering visitors avenues to discover intriguing African American history as they travel the state.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg to build park in city’s northside community

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg’s northside community is receiving a new park as a part of the city’s plan to reform its Northside neighborhood. In 2016, the city of Spartanburg acquired Oakview Apartments. The apartments were labeled “an area for improvement.” They were torn down and eventually replaced with improved housing. In 2021, the Dr. […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy