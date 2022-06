Missouri has partnered with a New Jersey company to help unemployed, underemployed and dislocated workers with a pathway toward a new career. Shruti Khare, from the company called Wiley, says the first order of business is to determine what kinds of jobs are out there, where they are at, and what training and education programs are needed to get those jobs. She says the partnership is data-driven and allows the state to be “surgical” in recommending programs to residents.

