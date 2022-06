(Hardwood, ND) -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire this morning at a church in Rural Harwood. Fire crews were called just after 8:00 Friday morning to the Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church. The fire was reported by a passerby who noticed smoke coming out of the windows. No injuries are reported. Personnel from several agencies responded to the church, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

HARWOOD, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO