Sacramento County, CA

Arrest made in deadly shooting of DJ Gio, Vernon Mulder

 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An arrest has been made in the shooting and killing of DJ Gio and Vernon Mulder in April, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, 31, who went by DJ Gio, and Vernon Mulder, 30, were killed on April 10. The shooting happened around...

KCRA.com

1 man dead after Sacramento shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in north Sacramento on Father's Day, the Sacramento Police Department said. The shooting happened at the 2700 block of Branch Street around 4 a.m., police said. First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. A suspect description or...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man found dead after early-morning shooting in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives said they are currently investigating a fatal shooting in the 2700 block of Branch Street that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. Police said that when they arrived on scene they found a man had been shot at least once and medical personnel pronounced the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young child and father die in Crockett murder-suicide

CROCKETT, Calif. - Two people were found dead Friday night inside an apartment in Crockett. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s have not yet identified the people who died in what they are calling a murder-suicide. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, several Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies began arriving at the...
CROCKETT, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Vallejo, CA
Sacramento, CA
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Antioch man dies in fatal Bay Bridge crash; suspected DUI driver arrested

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge.The two-car collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m., when a 2007 Infiniti M45 sedan slowed down due to possible mechanical problems and was rear-ended by a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol said.The wreck occurred on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge just west of Treasure Island.The man who died was in the rear seat of the Infiniti, along with another passenger, a 21-year-old man who was hospitalized with major injuries. A 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat also suffered major injuries, the CHP said.The driver of the Infiniti, a 22-year-old San Francisco woman, was hospitalized and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.The driver of the Nissan, a 36-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.All lanes were temporarily closed on the bridge until about 4 a.m., when the far left lane reopened, CHP officials said. All lanes were open by 5:20 a.m.
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

CHP officer dragged by DUI suspect's car in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A DUI suspect dragged a California Highway Patrol officer with her car Saturday morning, authorities said. The incident happened in the area of Center and Sonora Streets in Stockton around 2 a.m., the Stockton Police Department said. Police said they were helping CHP with a DUI...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Arrest made in Sacramento shooting death of DJ Gio, another man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a well-known Sacramento area DJ and another man, authorities said. The deadly shooting happened in Natomas on April 10, the Sacramento Police Department said. Authorities found two men with life-threatening injuries on the 2500 block of Amelia Earhart Avenue around 3:25 a.m. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Plywood Thieves Arrested For Stealing Over 70 Sheets Worth Almost $3,000

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning, three men were arrested for stealing 74 sheets of plywood from a construction site located near Nisenen Valley Drive, said the Lincoln Police Department. The three men were seen loading the stolen plywood into a white Ford pickup and a black Ford pickup with an attached trailer. An officer located both suspect vehicles at Twelve Bridges Drive and Sierra College Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop on one of the vehicles. When one of the vehicles attempted to flee, the officer alerted another officer who pulled them over near Highway 193 and Sierra College Boulevard. The suspects were identified as 38-year-old Omar Alejo of Sacramento, 35-year-old Oscar Guillen of Sacramento, and 35-year-old Jose Loya-Carlon of Sacramento. In total, the three men stole 74 sheets of plywood for a total value of $2,960. The plywood was recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from.
LINCOLN, CA
Amelia Earhart
ABC10

Fairfield officer sprayed in face with bear spray

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield officer was left with limited injuries after a suspect sprayed him in the face with bear spray Saturday night, police said. The Fairfield Police Department said the incident happened after the officer stopped a man on a bike along the 4400 block of Central Way. John Rogers, the 29-year-old suspect out of Fairfield, was immediately confrontational with the officer, police said.
FAIRFIELD, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Multi Alarm Fire in Stockton

STOCKTON – Firefighters responded to a fire that went to at least three alarms Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly after 2:00pm at a two-story building near the 7400 block of Tam O’Shanter Drive. Arriving fire crews reported heavy smoke conditions. Second and third alarms were dispatched...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal crash westbound on Bay Bridge, DUI suspected

This story has been updated to include details from the collision. SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge. The crash was reported around 2:55 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Sac PD investigating a homicide that began as a shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police. Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two Sacramento firefighters died while on duty. It took years of work by a current service member to have them recognized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Fire Department firefighters from decades past will get their names added to the California Firefighters Memorial  outside of the State Capitol thanks to the years-long effort of a current Sacramento Fire Captain. For the last four years,Captain Christopher Harvey has dug through old records to prove that the deaths […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police: 1 dead, 4 others shot in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Five people were shot last night in downtown Oakland, police confirmed with KRON4 at 8:29 a.m. Friday. The shooting was just before 10:30 p.m. last night in the 300 block of 14th Street, according to Officer Darryl Rodgers of the Oakland Police Department. Two adults were found at the scene with gunshot […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting at Oakland sports bar leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

OAKLAND -- A 25-year-old man from San Francisco was killed and four others were wounded outside a downtown Oakland sports bar on Thursday night, police said.The shooting occurred at Halftime Sports Bar on 14th Street around 10:30 p.m.The San Francisco man, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The other wounded individuals were a 21-year-old San Francisco woman, a 58-year-old San Lorenzo man and a 38-year-old Oakland man, all in stable condition. One 33-year-old man is in critical condition, according to authorities.According to police, one person began shooting at a group outside of the...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

