(Harrisburg, PA) -- Officials with JPMorgan Chase and Company say they want to open three new branches in the Harrisburg area. A news release from the company says the nation's largest bank has filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to open two locations in 2023. One will be at 47-hundred Jonestown Road and the other at 10 South Second Street. A third branch is planned for Camp Hill in 2025.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO