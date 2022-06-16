ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Large apartment community in Scottsdale sells for $75M

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Lwej_0gD8AgB700

SCOTTSDALE — Cushman & Wakefield announced Thursday the firm has advised Tanbic Edgehill Centerra Aprtments, LLC in the disposition of Centerra, a renovated 202-unit apartment community in Scottsdale.

The asset was acquired by an entity formed by Atlanta-based Cortland for $74.75 million.
Centerra is a garden-style, two- and three-story community featuring a mix of one- and two-bedroom/two bath units with washers and dryers.

Originally built in 1986, the seller, a partnership between Edgehill and The Tanbic Company, completed extensive renovations on all 202 units along with exterior improvements prior to the sale to create a high quality, affordable community in the North Scottsdale area.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis with Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.
Located at 11100 N 115th St, near Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea boulevards, the property provides residents easy access to an abundance of nearby amenities, including two grocery-anchored shopping centers right across the street, as well as recreational activities.

Centerra also features an on-site fitness center, pool and spa, fire pit and barbecue area and Wi-Fi in common areas.

Ahwatukee Foothills News

Buyers get no relief from tumbling sellers’ position

Valley homeowners who are hoping to sell their house appear to be heading for rocky water, according to several reports last week. The Cromford Report, a leading analyst of housing market trends in the Maricopa and Pinal counties, said one of the biggest factors threatening to dethrone sellers from the catbird seat they‘ve enjoyed in negotiations for several years is a mix of rising supply and falling demand.
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR News

Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show returns to Glendale in July

PHOENIX — People will be able to shop unique handmade items from nearly 100 local artisans when the largest home show in the Southwest returns to Glendale in July. The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show takes place from July 15-17 at State Farm Stadium, with one of the attractions being the Artisan Marketplace which features various items like unique cutting boards, wood puzzles, handcrafted jewelry and distinctive works of art.
GLENDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Queen Creek Costco getting new neighbors

A new retail center that apparently will include a furniture store and a Hobby Lobby will be going up on a site next to the incoming Costco at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. The town Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month approved the site plan and preliminary plat for Vestar’s Queen Creek Crossing Retail Center, which will provide 546 parking spaces instead of the normally required 668 spaces.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Father's Day 2022: Deals, discounts at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX - Taking dad out to eat this Father's Day? Check out these restaurants offering deals in the Phoenix metropolitan area to celebrate:. Angry Crab Shack: This seafood restaurant is offering an all-day happy hour with $1 off bottled beers, $3 Bud Lite and Coors Lite draft, and $5 craft draft beers.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council candidates debate Scottsdale issues

The seven candidates running for three Scottsdale City Council seats in the Aug. 2 election discussed their positions on a variety of local issues during a 90-minute debate at the Scottsdale Methodist Church June 14. Approximately 200 people turned out for the event sponsored by HonorHealth, SRP, the Scottsdale Area...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How the redevelopment of Papago Plaza in Scottsdale is taking shape

The redevelopment of the iconic mixed-use Papago Plaza, recognizable to many long-time area residents for its Pueblo-style design dating to the 1960s, is taking shape as the area’s demographics are growing and the plaza generates strong interest with multiple offers from restaurateurs and retailers. Acquired by Scottsdale’s Pivot Development...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will shift in trends put housing market in balance by end of summer?

Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate released its housing market findings and analysis of trends founds in The Cromford Market Index for May 2022, for the Phoenix, Arizona market. According to the firm, concern over the cooling market has intensified. “Inventory is growing at an astonishing rate and prices are softening faster than anticipated. If these trends continue, our market will be in balance by the end of the summer,” explains Walt Danley, President and Founder of Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate. “If you have sellers thinking of waiting until the fall to put their home on the market, you will want to share this intel with them.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale declares drought watch, asks people to conserve water

PHOENIX — The city of Glendale on Friday declared a Stage 1 Drought Watch and asked for residents and businesses to help conserve water. There are no mandatory restrictions in the first part of the city’s five-stage Drought Management Plan. Additional water reduction measures may be implemented by the city manager and council at each stage.
GLENDALE, AZ
