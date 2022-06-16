Large apartment community in Scottsdale sells for $75M

SCOTTSDALE — Cushman & Wakefield announced Thursday the firm has advised Tanbic Edgehill Centerra Aprtments, LLC in the disposition of Centerra, a renovated 202-unit apartment community in Scottsdale.

The asset was acquired by an entity formed by Atlanta-based Cortland for $74.75 million.

Centerra is a garden-style, two- and three-story community featuring a mix of one- and two-bedroom/two bath units with washers and dryers.

Originally built in 1986, the seller, a partnership between Edgehill and The Tanbic Company, completed extensive renovations on all 202 units along with exterior improvements prior to the sale to create a high quality, affordable community in the North Scottsdale area.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis with Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 11100 N 115th St, near Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea boulevards, the property provides residents easy access to an abundance of nearby amenities, including two grocery-anchored shopping centers right across the street, as well as recreational activities.

Centerra also features an on-site fitness center, pool and spa, fire pit and barbecue area and Wi-Fi in common areas.