MO to get excessive hot temps, strong storms, threatening wind gusts and hail

Today: Temperatures will continue to rise to the mid to upper 90's as the humidity remains higher increasing the heat index to the lower 100's. Skies remain mostly sunny. Tonight: Temperatures remain well above average for the overnight low back into the mid-70's. Beginning at 10 pm tonight, storms and showers will begin to the north of Central Missouri following a boundary which will later push south allowing for stronger to severe scattered showers and storms to develop. The main threats for tonight's overnight storms will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. The risk for severe storms will diminish approaching early Friday morning.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO