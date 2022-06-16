ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO to get excessive hot temps, strong storms, threatening wind gusts and hail

kzimksim.com
 3 days ago

Missourians should be on alert for these high...

kzimksim.com

Washington Missourian

Meteorologists warn that temperatures are expected to surge yet again

After a brief respite over the weekend, the heat that’s been plaguing Missouri this past week is expected to come roaring back Monday. Meanwhile, it’s taking a toll on people and air conditioning systems. The National Weather Service’s St. Louis office is predicting that temperatures will dip over...
WASHINGTON, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking overnight strong to severe storms and dangerous heat

Today: Temperatures will continue to rise to the mid to upper 90's as the humidity remains higher increasing the heat index to the lower 100's. Skies remain mostly sunny. Tonight: Temperatures remain well above average for the overnight low back into the mid-70's. Beginning at 10 pm tonight, storms and showers will begin to the north of Central Missouri following a boundary which will later push south allowing for stronger to severe scattered showers and storms to develop. The main threats for tonight's overnight storms will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. The risk for severe storms will diminish approaching early Friday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
State
Missouri State
FOX2Now

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 822 cities and towns in MO. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $331,349 over the last 12 months.
MISSOURI STATE
carthagenewsonline.com

Missouri Froggin’ season begins June 30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to discover nature this summer during frogging season. Beginning June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may frog for bullfrogs and green frogs. The daily limit is...
MISSOURI STATE
KELOLAND TV

Update: Yellowstone flooding impact on Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Somewhere in the neighborhood of 1-2 million acre/feet of water is on its way through the Missouri River system as a result of the flooding on the Yellowstone River. The reason that water is coming to the Missouri is because Yellowstone is one of...
northwestmoinfo.com

Looking for Thrifty Summer Trip Ideas in Missouri? Look No Further

Toy car with luggage on a vintage globe map of the United States with a shallow depth of field. If you are looking for budget-friendly summer activities in Missouri, they are out there – even in this era of record high gas prices. Stephen Foutes, the director of the Missouri Office of Tourism, says you don’t have to look far…
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

See how many dinosaur fossils are in Missouri

Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in the 1840s. 1993’s blockbuster “Jurassic Park” drove our 20th-century obsession with dinosaurs into overdrive. And with each new fossil discovery and dinosaur movie release, our intrigue with these prehistoric predators only grows.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man drowned using pool toy at Grand Falls

NEWTON COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Tuesday at Grand Falls. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville used a pool toy in an attempt to go over Shoal Creek Grand Falls on the southwest side of Joplin. Luke...
JOPLIN, MO
KCTV 5

Sheriff’s office: Homeless man’s body found in Missouri River

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A homeless man’s body was discovered Friday in the Missouri River, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have identified the man as Michael D. Zorn, 39, of St. Joseph, Mo. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday they have conducted an...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis County town goes from resort to environmental disaster

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Summer is that time when Missouri families pack their vehicles and head somewhere for a relaxing vacation or weekend getaway, like any of the state’s popular lakes or beaches. But there’s a former resort town in west St. Louis County that was home to one of the largest environmental disasters in United States history and rendered the resort into a ghost town.
KOLR10 News

Ozark Electric asking customers to save electricity

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Ozark Electric Cooperative is encouraging customers to voluntarily save electricity as Southwest Missouri continues to experience steamy temperatures. “When it starts to get into the mid nineties during the day and then it gets to be in the mid seventies in the evening, that’s when the usage really starts to show […]
OZARK, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 7 over the 2022 Father’s Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests over the Father’s Day weekend. Eighteen-year-old Kiley Singer of Chillicothe was arrested on Saturday night in Livingston County on a warrant from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear. The original charge was the failure to wear a seat belt. She was bondable from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

Community Policy