Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe In First Trailer For 'Blonde'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Netflix has released the first look at the upcoming film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as the legendary Marilyn Monroe . The first teaser trailer shows the de Armas as Monroe in front of a dressing room mirror saying, "Please come. Don't abandon me, as tears fall down her face. The film is based on the 2000 novel of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates . The fictionalized movie "boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves. Blonde has also earned an NC-17 rating, according to People .

The one-minute-long trailer shows recreations of some of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic moments including her white dress moment over a New York City subway grate, arriving at the 1953 premiere of her film Call Me Madam , and a shot of a theater playing Gentlemen Prefer Blondes . Flashes of camera lights and quick transitions of her de Armas as Marilyn sobbing in between these career highlights make for an eery first teaser trailer. It ends with Marilyn back in front of the mirror with her makeup and hair fixed, cheerfully laughing as if she hadn't been crying mere seconds ago. de Armas told Netflix Queue that the writer and director Andrew Dominik 's "ambitions were very clear from the start: to present a version of Marilyn Monroe's life through her lens." She continued, "He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."

de Armas will act alongside Bobby Cannavale , Adrien Brody , Julianne Nicholson , Xavier Samuel , and Evan Williams. Blonde will hit the streaming service on September 23rd.

