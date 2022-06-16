ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat Shares Adorable Post-Surgery Selfies

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Doja Cat looks good in a hospital gown!

The "Woman" singer shared a glimpse into post-surgery life on Twitter with three selfies of her laying in bed and hooked up to an IV. A fan responded to her tweet, asking if she's about to get the surgery now. "Did it already," Doja Cat replied.

She also posted a hilarious video of her rapping — well, trying her best to rap — Nicki Minaj 's verse on "Bottoms Up," which you can see below!

Last month, Doja Cat announced she would have to pull out of her upcoming tour and festival dates due to tonsil surgery . "The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling," she said in her statement . "I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all."

The news of her tour cancellation comes days after she shared details about her tonsil issues. "dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f-cked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon ," she said. She added that her tonsils got infected before the Billboard Music Awards and got a "nasty a-- growth" on her tonsil so they had to operate. While she went into (super gross) detail about the surgery, she told her fans "it hurt a lot but im ok."

